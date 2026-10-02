WANDEN WORKS Unveils Concept BMX Wheelset For Global Design Award

DC-F27

Developed for Yu Hub Industrial, the concept wheelset combines Taiwanese hub manufacturing expertise with bold visual design and craftsmanship.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WANDEN WORKS, the design studio of Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd., has unveiled a concept BMX wheelset developed with the goal of competing for a prestigious design award and bringing home a major recognition for Taiwan's bicycle industry.The wheelset was designed and developed by WANDEN WORKS specifically for its parent company, Yu Hub Industrial, with a clear ambition: to stand out on the design stage and demonstrate what is possible when decades of hub manufacturing expertise meet a commitment to design innovation.The hubs featured in this concept wheelset are not part of WANDEN's current production lineup. Instead, they represent a fresh exploration of structure, craftsmanship, and visual design - a deliberate step beyond the boundaries of a standard commercial brief. From the distinctive rim graphics and layered colors to the overall wheelset composition, every detail was developed to reflect Yu Hub Industrial's accumulated manufacturing expertise and WANDEN WORKS' pursuit of design originality.Rim graphics and colorwork form the visual foundation of the project. The layered color treatment gives the wheelset a strong identity as a designed object, while the graphic motifs on the rim reinforce the piece's character at every angle. The overall composition - the proportional relationship between rim profile, spoke arrangement, and hub form - was approached as a unified design statement, the context of with each element considered inthe whole rather than specified independently.The hub design draws on Yu Hub Industrial's engineering knowledge across BMX, gravel, MTB, and specialty hub production. CNC-machined shell geometry, flange proportions, and surface treatment were each developed to serve the visual and structural language of the concept, bringing Yu Hub Industrial's manufacturing depth into direct contact with a design-forward brief."This project represents our hope to earn recognition on the design stage - and to bring home a major award for Taiwan's bicycle industry," said a representative of WANDEN WORKS. "Every detail of this wheelset reflects what Yu Hub Industrial has built over more than 40 years of manufacturing, expressed through the lens of design."Yu Hub Industrial was founded in 1982 and has since built a production facility in Changhua, Taiwan, equipped with CNC lathes, robotic machining arms, hydraulic presses, rotary swaging machines, and an in-house heat treatment furnace. The company produces hubs across 13 application categories, serving global bicycle brands and assemblers as both an ODM and OBM manufacturer. WANDEN, established in 2025, is Yu Hub's premium consumer-facing hub brand. WANDEN WORKS is its internal design studio.About Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd. Founded in 1982, Yu Hub Industrial Co., Ltd. is a professional bicycle hub manufacturer headquartered in Changhua, Taiwan. The company produces hubs across 13 application categories - including road, gravel, MTB, e-bike, e-cargo, BMX, and wheelchair - and operates as both an ODM and OBM manufacturer. WANDEN, established in 2025, is Yu Hub's premium consumer-facing hub brand. WANDEN WORKS is the company's internal design studio. Further information is available at and on Instagram at

Jared Liang

ChoozMo inc.

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WANDEN WORKS Unveils Concept BMX Wheelset for Global Design Award News Provided By ChoozMo inc. October 02, 2026, 06:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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