NJ Integrative Culinary Registered Dietitian Brings Sports Nutrition Education To Morristown HS Field Hockey Team

- Tina MarinaccioDENVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tina Marinaccio, MS, RD, CPT, a New Jersey-based Integrative Culinary Registered Dietitian and founder of Health Dynamics LLC, is bringing practical, evidence-based sports nutrition education to the women's field hockey team at Morristown High School September 15th, 2026.Marinaccio's live lecture focuses on helping young female athletes understand how everyday nutrition can support energy, performance, hydration, recovery, and long-term health. The session addresses what to eat before practices and competitions, carbohydrate-focused fueling during longer events, hydration strategies, and post-event recovery, including getting adequate protein, and portable foods athletes can realistically use at school, home, and on the road.Emphasizing an individualized approach, athletes are encouraged to learn what works for their own bodies, and to avoid trying unfamiliar foods or supplements immediately before a competition, and to plan ahead with convenient, nutrient-dense snacks and meals.An important component of the lecture is female athlete triad syndrome and the risks associated with inadequate energy availability, menstrual irregularities, and low bone mineral density. Marinaccio discusses prevention, warning signs, the importance of adequate nutrition and recovery, and the value of a multidisciplinary healthcare team when concerns arise.With a background that combines registered dietitian expertise with culinary education, Marinaccio offers engaging live and Zoom nutrition lectures for public, private, corporate, healthcare, athletic, and educational venues. Topics can be customized for athletes, students, parents, healthcare professionals, and community groups, including programs seeking continuing medical education (CME) opportunities.“Nutrition education is most powerful when athletes understand how to apply it in real life. My goal is to give participants practical strategies they can use immediately while helping them build a healthier relationship with food, performance, and their bodies.”To learn more about lecture opportunities and nutrition services, visit or contact Health Dynamics LLC.

Tina Marinaccio

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NJ Integrative Culinary Registered Dietitian Brings Sports Nutrition Education to Morristown HS Field Hockey Team News Provided By SmartSites October 02, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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