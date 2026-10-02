Tie Women Announces Winners Of Open Mic Night: Rashmi Raghavendra - First Place, Neha And Gayathri Share Second Place

Rashmi Raghavendra, Co-founder and CEO of Dionysus Healthcare

Neha, Founder of Skeptics, Second Place

Gayathri, Founder of GeoProspex, Second Place

An evening celebrating bold ideas, entrepreneurial journeys, and authentic founder stories.

- Sharmilli Ghosh, Chair, TiE Women SeattleSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TiE Women is pleased to announce the winners of its Open Mic Night, an event designed to give women entrepreneurs a platform to step away from traditional pitches and share their stories, challenges, ideas, and ambitions in an open and authentic format. After hearing from an inspiring group of founders, the judges and audience recognized Rashmi Raghavendra, Co-founder and CEO of Dionysus Healthcare, with first place, while Neha, Founder of Skeptics, and Gayathri, Founder of GeoProspex, shared second place. The evening captured the spirit of Open Mic Night: no slides, no pressure, just an open mic and real founder stories.1. First Place: Rashmi Raghavendra | Dionysus Healthcare - Rashmi Raghavendra is building myLuma, a diagnostic technology designed to predict a woman's risk of postpartum depression during pregnancy, with the goal of enabling earlier intervention and care.As Co-founder and CEO of Dionysus Healthcare, Rashmi is working at the intersection of women's health, mental health, AI/ML, epigenetics, and diagnostics, with a vision of moving maternal mental health care upstream by identifying risk before symptoms appear. myLuma can identify risk before birth and change outcomes for mothers and families.Rashmi is currently seeking investor introductions as Dionysus Healthcare raises its first $5 million seed round, as well as connections to healthcare systems, OB/GYN practices, and women's health organizations interested in earlier postpartum depression risk detection.2a. Second Place: Neha | Skeptics - Neha, Founder of Skeptics, is building an AI-native managed services platform designed to automate SEC and SOX compliance for public and pre-IPO companies.A dual-certified CPA and CA with 30 years of domain expertise, Neha has built and scaled internal audit functions across organizations ranging from high-growth pre-IPO companies to Fortune 500 enterprises. Skeptics has launched its proof of concept, with two customers currently validating the platform.Her approach combines deep compliance expertise with AI to deliver outcomes, rather than adding another tool to an already crowded enterprise technology stack.Neha is seeking introductions to CFOs and Chief Audit Executives, as well as connections with investors who share the company's vision.2b. Joint Second Place: Gayathri | GeoProspex - Gayathri, Founder of GeoProspex, is transforming the real estate development process with an AI platform designed to turn days of site-feasibility research into minutes.Drawing on years of experience with Bing and Microsoft Search, Gayathri saw an opportunity to apply agentic AI to one of real estate development's most fragmented and time-consuming processes. GeoProspex is already generating revenue, with 13 paying customers, including two enterprise data-center land developers, and was built on insights from more than 140 customer interviews.Gayathri is seeking introductions to land acquisition and development leaders at mid-to-large data-center developers, along with distribution and partnership opportunities to expand the platform into multifamily development.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------More Than a Pitch - What made the evening distinctive was that founders were not asked to deliver another conventional investor pitch. Instead, Open Mic Night created a space for entrepreneurs to speak candidly about what they are building, why it matters, what they have learned, and where they need help.The three winning founders represented very different industries: women's health, AI-powered compliance, and real estate technology. Yet their stories shared a common entrepreneurial thread: identifying difficult and often overlooked problems, then building bold new solutions to address them.TiE Women congratulates Rashmi Raghavendra on her first-place win and Neha and Gayathri on sharing second place! We also thank all the founders, judges, mentors, members, and community supporters who brought their energy, experience, and encouragement to the evening.One Mic. Real Stories. Real Impact - TiE Women remains committed to creating platforms where women entrepreneurs can embrace, engage, and empower, not only by showcasing what they are building, but by connecting them with the people, resources, and relationships that can help turn ambition into impact.

Sonia Wadhwa

TiE Seattle

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TiE Women Announces Winners of Open Mic Night: Rashmi Raghavendra - First Place, Neha and Gayathri Share Second Place News Provided By TiE Seattle October 02, 2026, 06:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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