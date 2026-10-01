Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Fractyl Health, Inc. Stockholders With Large Losses To Contact The Firm Before October 20Th

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NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fractyl Health, Inc. (“Fractyl” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: GUTS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fractyl securities between January 13, 2025 and January 29, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 20, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1. Revita was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe, and/or operational issues at one or more of the REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort's clinical sites compromised the integrity of its efficacy results; 2. accordingly, Revita's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated, as was the REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort's ability to assess Revita's efficacy; and 3. as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fractyl shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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