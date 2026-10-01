Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Earns Eight Gold Awards In 2026 Best Of Sierra Nevada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RENO, Nev., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantis Casino Resort Spa has been recognized with eight Gold awards in the 2026 Best of Sierra Nevada, reinforcing its position as Northern Nevada's premier gaming, dining and hospitality destination.

Voted on by community members throughout the region, Atlantis and its signature offerings earned Gold honors in the following categories:



Hotel/Casino Restaurant - Atlantis Steakhouse

Buffet - Toucan Charlie's Gourmet Buffet & Grille

Reno Casino

Reno Slots

Paying Slots

Video Poker

Player's/Loyalty Club Valet

In addition to Gold awards, Atlantis also received Silver and Bronze recognitions across gaming, hotel, dining and spa categories, reflecting the resort's broad appeal among both visitors and local guests.

The Best of Sierra Nevada awards add to a growing list of accolades earned by Atlantis in recent months. This summer, Atlantis was named No. 7 Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Atlantis Steakhouse also earned national recognition as the No. 10 Best Casino Restaurant in the country.

The awards highlight Atlantis' continued commitment to providing exceptional gaming, award-winning dining, personalized service and a premier luxury resort experience in Northern Nevada.

About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI), is an award-winning luxury resort that has consistently ranked as the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, earned top recognition from leading travel and hospitality organizations including U.S. News & World Report and Forbes Travel Guide, and holds the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation. Located at the base of the Sierra Nevada, Atlantis is close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing and premier golf courses. The property is known for its luxurious accommodations, award-winning experiences including Reno's only Forbes Four-Star restaurant and Forbes Four-Star spa, captivating bars and lounges, and casino-wide action. For more information, visit .



CONTACT: Media Contact Evan Haddad Corporate Manager of Communications and Public Relations 775-313-3873...