Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Earns Eight Gold Awards In 2026 Best Of Sierra Nevada
Voted on by community members throughout the region, Atlantis and its signature offerings earned Gold honors in the following categories:
- Hotel/Casino Restaurant - Atlantis Steakhouse Buffet - Toucan Charlie's Gourmet Buffet & Grille Reno Casino Reno Slots Paying Slots Video Poker Player's/Loyalty Club Valet
In addition to Gold awards, Atlantis also received Silver and Bronze recognitions across gaming, hotel, dining and spa categories, reflecting the resort's broad appeal among both visitors and local guests.
The Best of Sierra Nevada awards add to a growing list of accolades earned by Atlantis in recent months. This summer, Atlantis was named No. 7 Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Atlantis Steakhouse also earned national recognition as the No. 10 Best Casino Restaurant in the country.
The awards highlight Atlantis' continued commitment to providing exceptional gaming, award-winning dining, personalized service and a premier luxury resort experience in Northern Nevada.
About Atlantis Casino Resort Spa
Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, owned and operated by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI), is an award-winning luxury resort that has consistently ranked as the #1 Reno resort on TripAdvisor, earned top recognition from leading travel and hospitality organizations including U.S. News & World Report and Forbes Travel Guide, and holds the prestigious AAA Four Diamond designation. Located at the base of the Sierra Nevada, Atlantis is close to Lake Tahoe, breathtaking hiking trails, world-class skiing and premier golf courses. The property is known for its luxurious accommodations, award-winning experiences including Reno's only Forbes Four-Star restaurant and Forbes Four-Star spa, captivating bars and lounges, and casino-wide action. For more information, visit .
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