'Entrepreneur Like A MOTHER' Jumps To No. 13 On USA TODAY Best-Selling Books List

Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER: Build a Company That Buys You Freedom, Not Owns Your Life

Up from a No. 145 debut, the book climbed 132 spots in a week as readers respond to a business model built around mothers' lives

- Beth Mazza

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER: Build a Company That Buys You Freedom, Not Owns Your Life" (Wiley) by Beth Mazza and Victoria Sivrais has reached No. 13 on the USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list, its second consecutive week on the list. The book debuted at No. 145 the week after its September 22 launch, then climbed 132 spots.

The authors say the jump reflects a gap the business world has largely ignored: 92 percent of women say they dream of being their own boss, yet only 11 percent act on it. "Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER" is aimed at the women in that gap, particularly mothers, with a framework the authors describe as built around their lives rather than against them.

"We debuted at 145, the day after our launch, and readers carried us to 13 in seven days. That's not a marketing story - that's a movement," said Victoria Sivrais. "Moms have been told to wait for 'someday' or to fit themselves into a playbook written by guys who never did a school pickup. This book says: build it your way, on your rules, starting now."

Drawing on years of building and selling two strategic advisory firms, Ashton Partners and Clermont Partners, while raising nine children between them, Mazza and Sivrais pair their experience with data on what women founders face.

The funding gap: Female founders receive less than 2 percent of all venture capital and only 16 percent of small business loan dollars. Seventy-four percent of women launch with personal savings or money from friends and family.

The motherhood penalty: In 2022, mothers earned an average of 63 cents for every dollar fathers made.

The corporate ceiling: Women hold 14 percent of C-suite roles in S&P 500 companies. At the current pace, the authors say, women in senior leadership won't reflect their share of the U.S. population until 2072.

The visibility gap: Female CEOs receive just 5 percent of mentions and quotes in news coverage, and stories about them are shared 42 percent less often than stories about male CEOs.

The guilt tax: Ninety-four percent of mothers report feeling parenting-related guilt at least once a day.

The cost of sitting it out: Closing the gap in female entrepreneurship represents as much as a $2.3 trillion global GDP opportunity, the authors say.

"The numbers are brutal, and they've barely moved in a decade. We're done waiting for them to," said Beth Mazza. "Women don't need to act more like the guys to win. Our lives, the carpools, the chaos, the constant pivots, are exactly what make us sharper founders. This book shows women how to turn that into a company that buys them freedom instead of owning their lives."

At the heart of the book are five Power Moves that take readers from idea to scalable business: prioritizing the right idea over a passion project, building a "Kitchen Cabinet" of champions and connectors, making the money moves that matter, starting before you're ready, and respecting the pivot. The authors' Mompreneur Mayhem Matrix, which they call the "Triple M," helps readers choose a business model that fits their family, not the reverse.

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AVAILABILITY:

"Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER" (Wiley, ISBN 9781394448876) is available now in hardcover and ebook from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and femalemavericks, where readers can get 20 percent off with code MAVERICK20, plus free access to the companion course and workbook.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Beth Mazza is a two-time entrepreneur and mother of four. She founded, built, and sold two strategic advisory firms, including Ashton Partners, and has advised Fortune 1000 boardrooms.

Victoria Sivrais is an entrepreneur and mother of five. She left corporate life early for consulting, then built and sold Clermont Partners, earning acclaim for guiding S&P 500 leaders through high-stakes decisions.

Together they lead Female Mavericks, a movement redefining entrepreneurship for mothers on their own terms.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Review copies, author interviews, and excerpts available on request.

Victoria Sivrais

Female Mavericks

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'Entrepreneur Like a MOTHER' Jumps to No. 13 on USA TODAY Best-Selling Books List News Provided By The Reader's Table October 01, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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