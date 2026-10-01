Evan Freeman
- Evan Freeman, Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC Chair in Hellenic Studies, Simon Fraser University
Evan Freeman is Hellenic Canadian Congress of British Columbia Chair in Hellenic Studies at Simon Fraser University. He is an art historian specializing in the medieval Mediterranean, with research focusing on art, ritual, religion, and material culture. He received his PhD in the History of Art from Yale University and is a contributing editor at Smarthistory. He co-edited Smarthistory Guide to Byzantine Art (2021) with Anne L. McClanan and Byzantine Materiality (2024) with Roland Betancourt. His research has appeared in journals including Gesta and Metropolitan Museum Journal.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, Humanities Hellenic Canadian Congress of BC Chair in Hellenic Studies, Simon Fraser University
- 2019 Yale University, PhD / History of Art
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