C. Jervey Hatcher's The Bosch Kanal Blends Robots, Reality, And Dark Speculative Fiction

C. Jervey Hatcher's The Bosch Kanal: Or, Theories on Robot Harmonics, an unconventional speculative fiction work exploring robots, memory, consciousness, and reality.

C. Jervey Hatcher, author of The Bosch Kanal, a work of experimental speculative fiction blending philosophy, surrealism, and technology.

Experimental speculative fiction blends fractured memory, robots, philosophy, dark humor, and surreal visions across interconnected stories.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author C. Jervey Hatcher announces the release of The Bosch Kanal: Or, Theories on Robot Harmonics, an unconventional work of speculative fiction now available on Amazon.The Bosch Kanal unfolds in a strange, shifting world where memory, machines, philosophy, and imagination keep running into one another. Across four connected pieces, C. Jervey Hatcher follows characters who are trying to make sense of what is real, what may only be remembered, and what might exist just beyond ordinary understanding.The book begins with“Frank,” an aging man whose memories drift between a motorcycle accident, family, scientific ideas, invented technology, personal loss, and something he simply calls“The War.” His thoughts rarely move in a straight line, and that is part of the point. Memory, imagination, and reality blur together, giving the story a restless, unpredictable energy.From there, the book moves into the Bosch Kanal, an unusual version of Venice filled with giant fish, laboratories, strange technologies, assassinations, and competing ideas about science, belief, and existence. Characters such as Cornelius Hogbauer, Johan, Oohan, and Herbert Theman become part of a wider story that keeps asking how much we really understand about intelligence, identity, and the world around us.Robots and artificial intelligence play an important role, especially through Oohan, a machine who begins to question his purpose, his creator, and even whether he is capable of genuine thought. Rather than offering easy answers, the story leaves room for uncertainty and asks the reader to sit with questions about consciousness, free will, and the limits of logic.The final section,“A Crux: The Inquest of Cornelius Hogbauer,” becomes even more personal and introspective. Cornelius wrestles with the All-Unknowing Glass, the idea of creation, and his own uncertain grasp on truth. His thoughts bring many of the book's central concerns together, including doubt, mortality, perception, and the strange ways people decide what to believe.With its nonlinear structure, dark humor, surreal imagery, science-fiction elements, and philosophical edge, The Bosch Kanal is not a conventional speculative novel. It is meant for readers who enjoy unusual fiction, strange ideas, and stories that leave them thinking long after the final page.About C. Jervey HatcherC. Jervey Hatcher was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1971. A writer and artist, he brings a strong visual sensibility and an offbeat, personal voice to his work. His fiction often blends surreal ideas, dark humor, philosophy, and questions about what it means to think, remember, and exist in a world increasingly shaped by technology.About the BrandUptown Writers provides professional writing, editing, publishing, and creative development services for authors across a range of genres. The brand works with writers to refine their manuscripts, strengthen their presentation, and prepare their books for publication and wider readership.Media Contact

Christopher Hatcher

The Bosch Kanal: Or, Theories On Robot Harmonics

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C. Jervey Hatcher's The Bosch Kanal Blends Robots, Reality, and Dark Speculative Fiction News Provided By Globalsoftsol LLC October 01, 2026, 18:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Technology



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