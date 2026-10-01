Creating What's Next: How Trane Technologies' Sashi Sivarajan Is Connecting AI Innovation And Sustainability

MENAFN - 3BL) At Trane Technologies, tomorrow is full of possibilities - and for Sashi Sivarajan, that's been the story of her career.

Sashi has been with the company for over 12 years and her career path reflects what many people in digital solutions are looking for: meaningful work, room to grow and the chance to apply new technology in ways that make an impact. Today, she leads data solutions, analytics and AI for enterprise applications at Trane Technologies. But her journey didn't begin with AI in mind. It began with curiosity, a passion for solving problems and the willingness to take a leap when a new opportunity appeared.

Sashi's journey offers a compelling reminder: you don't have to follow a linear path to build an impactful, meaningful career.

Starting with technology - and seeing opportunity

With a background in major software transformation projects, Sashi saw the opportunity to bring her experience into a business that was evolving and ready to solve complex challenges in new ways.

That mindset - seeing change as an invitation, not a disruption - became the foundation for what came next. Over time, her work expanded from software integrations into data, analytics and advanced analytics. Then, as AI began gaining momentum, she saw another opportunity to evolve her career for the future.

Following a real passion for artificial intelligence

Sashi describes herself as“the data girl.”

That identity made her shift into AI feel both natural and exciting. As she watched the market evolve, she recognized AI as an emerging way to create business value, not simply a passing trend.

Sashi used the resources available to her, built knowledge outside the organization and then brought that learning back into the business in practical ways.

“Whatever I was learning externally [at conferences or continuing education opportunities], I could bring it internally into Trane Technologies,” she says.“That's because the company is open to new ideas and innovations that we want to do from an AI standpoint.”

That openness matters. It means the work goes beyond keeping up with technology and focuses on shaping how it is applied in a real business, with real teams and real outcomes.

Where AI and sustainability come together

At Trane Technologies, innovation is tied to the company's purpose: to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world. In Sashi's work, that connection shows up through data, insight and enablement.

“There's a lot of data and insights that go into managing sustainability,” she explains.

For Sashi, one of the most exciting ways AI can support sustainability is by helping teams make better decisions, faster. Sustainability data often lives across many different places and in various formats - from reports and calculation methods to business unit data, product information, assumptions and external signals. Bringing that information together in a way people can trust is where her work with AI can make a meaningful difference.

“One place where my AI work intersects directly with sustainability is helping teams move from sustainability information and reporting to better decisions and faster responses,” she says.

Teams are collaborating to build the data foundation that allows AI to work more effectively across the enterprise. That includes standardizing information across business units and creating a context layer that AI can read and understand - making it easier for teams to access trusted insights, identify opportunities and measure progress.

“The real value comes from bringing all of this evidence together in a place where people can trust the data, and turning that into insights that help teams identify opportunities, measure progress and act more quickly,” Sashi says.

That kind of work may happen behind the scenes, but it plays an important role in helping the company move toward its sustainability goals. It also creates a clearer view of where progress is happening and where more action is needed - whether that means understanding internal performance, identifying gaps or helping teams respond more quickly to changing requirements.

Sashi describes this work as helping create a more connected, trustworthy view of information that enables stronger decision-making across the business. And part of the reason why this work is so compelling is the opportunity to build future-focused digital capabilities, while applying them to work that serves a greater purpose.

A human-centered view of AI

Sashi is also clear-eyed about what responsible AI adoption should look like. For her, AI is not about replacing human expertise - it is about amplifying it.

She sees AI agents as tools that can take on repetitive, time-consuming tasks, helping employees focus more on creative thinking, judgment and problem-solving. But Sashi also emphasizes that security, governance, trust and human oversight are critical.

“What I think is you have another tool, another very capable tool that can work with you and drive productivity. It's enhancing your job, not putting it at risk, especially if you are a domain expert.”

That perspective is part of what makes digital work at Trane Technologies so energizing. Employees have the opportunity not only to use emerging technology, but to shape how it is applied thoughtfully, responsibly and in ways that create real value.

Purpose beyond the role

Sashi also connects to the company's core values through community, volunteering and building a better future through opportunity.

One of the causes closest to her heart is helping girls pursue STEM and technology.“My passion is to train and coach kids to get into STEM and technology, so that they can also make a difference,” she says.



One of the organizations Sashi volunteers at is the Dottie Rose Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in technology by making computer science education accessible and inclusive. Sashi recently participated in the "Fill Her Shoes" event, an engineering design challenge to empower young girls and encourage their interest in technology, science and problem-solving.

Our culture actively supports volunteerism with paid volunteer time off to allow our team members to uplift their communities in meaningful ways. Learn more about our community engagement and volunteerism, which includes a corporate partnership with Dottie Rose.

Redefining leadership

Leadership is not only about managing people. It can also mean leading ideas, leading solutions and leading change. Many professionals assume career growth only moves in one direction: toward bigger teams, broader management and more formal authority. Sashi's story challenges that idea.

While she has led large global teams, she made the intentional decision to shift from a people leader role into an individual contributor role, so she could focus more deeply on building expertise in AI and emerging technology.

“I definitely took a leap of faith when I moved on from being a leader to being an individual contributor,” she says.

That move came with risk, but it also came with support.

“I felt very supported because I had mentors,” Sashi shares.“I had people who could mentor me, who trained and coached me, and reinforced that the path that I was taking was good.”

Creating what's next

Sashi has found the space to stay curious, keep learning and bet on herself and what's next. Her story reflects what's possible when career growth, innovation and purpose come together.

At Trane Technologies, employees have the opportunity to build meaningful careers, work with emerging technologies and help create solutions that support a more sustainable future.

Ready to make an impact? View open roles in Digital Solutions at Trane Technologies.