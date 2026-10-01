BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL) Expands Developer Pipeline With Purchase Agreement For Up To 1,500 Homes

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The company has signed a multiyear purchase agreement with LC Vegas Acquisitions, LLC covering up to 1,500 homes over three years. The agreement represents BOXABL's largest announced residential purchase arrangement to date. Purchases are expected to be phased at approximately 500 homes annually, subject to site readiness and regulatory approvals. LC Vegas Acquisitions brings experience across thousands of residential units and more than $1 billion of real estate developed or in process in the United States. The agreement gives BOXABL another potential channel for deploying its factory-built housing platform across larger residential developments.

BOXABL (NASDAQ: BXBL), an innovative technology company transforming the housing market with its modular building systems, has added what could become its largest residential developer relationship to date, signing a multiyear purchase agreement with LC Vegas Acquisitions, LLC for up to 1,500 homes over a three-year period.

Announced September 1, the agreement places BOXABL's factory-built housing platform in a potentially larger-scale residential development pipeline ( ). The planned purchases are expected to be phased, with approximately...

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Business Combination and Capital Structure. BOXABL Inc. became a publicly traded company through a business combination with FG Merger II Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, completed in July 2026, with the shares beginning trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol BXBL on July 20, 2026. Companies that become public through special purpose acquisition transactions may be subject to risks including share price volatility, dilution, limited operating history as a public company, and redemption-related capital reductions. In July 2026 the Company filed a universal mixed shelf registration statement that would permit it to offer up to $500,000,000 of securities over time; any such issuance would be dilutive to existing holders. References to capital raised since inception and to the number of investors are as disclosed by the Company. Readers should review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at, including its periodic reports, in full.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including projections of market opportunity and market share, estimates of customer adoption, projections of development and commercialization costs and timelines, expectations regarding the Company's ability to execute its business model, the deployment of the Casita, the development and potential production of the Baby Box and of stackable and connectable modules, the pursuit of additional state regulatory approvals, expectations concerning relationships with customers, developers, strategic partners, suppliers, governments and regulatory bodies, and the potential for future projects. Such statements are generally identified by words such as“plan”,“project”,“will”,“estimate”,“intend”,“expect”,“believe”,“target”,“continue”,“could”,“may”,“might”,“possible”,“potential” or“predict”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual circumstances, events, or results to differ materially, including manufacturing, supply chain, permitting, regulatory, financing, dilution, listing, competitive and market risks, and other risks identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Do not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this publication are made as of the date above and IBN undertakes no obligation to update them.

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