Giovanni® Eco Chic Beauty Launches A New Professional Collection, Bringing Salon Artistry Home

Discover exclusive products and styling bundles launching throughout the holiday season.

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GiovanniEco Chic Beauty, The Hair Care Brand of the Entertainment Industry, announces the launch of its new GiovanniProfessional Collection, an elevated eight-product lineup created to bring the complete experience of salon-quality hair care and styling into everyday routines. Beginning October 1, 2026, Giovanniwill roll out the collection in a series of exclusive drops, giving new ways to experiment, create and style throughout the holiday months.First into the spotlight: the GiovanniSilk-Gloss System, arriving October 1. Additional Professional Collection products and curated styling systems will follow, giving consumers even more ways to build camera-ready looks as each new release takes center stage.The Professional Collection brings together cleansing, conditioning, styling and finishing essentials for a wide range of looks. From glossy, polished hair and sleek ponytails to defined curls and lived-in texture, the collection gives consumers professional-inspired tools to create their own signature styles, whether the moment calls for understated polish, high-impact shine or something entirely new.Featuring formulas infused with Rice Milk, Corn Silk Extract and Peptides, these products help improve hair texture, reinforce hair strength and enhance softness while delivering brilliant shine.Whether you're perfecting a go-to look or feeling inspired to try something new, the Professional Collection is designed to help turn everyday styling into an opportunity to create.Experience the next generation of professional hair care with a complete collection trusted by elite hairstylists and beauty professionals who expect exceptional performance and results with every use.Eight Essentials. Endless Styling Possibilities.The GiovanniProfessional Collection includes:- Professional Shampoo (available in 13.5 oz and 24 oz sizes), designed to gently cleanse while helping leave hair soft, smooth and silky.- Professional Conditioner (available in 13.5 oz and 24 oz sizes) helps improve manageability and leave strands silky, polished and ready for styling.- Professional Leave-In Hair Conditioning & Styling Elixir, designed to help prepare and condition hair before styling.- Professional Smooth & Silky Hair Serum, a finishing serum that helps create a sleek, glossy look while offering 450°F thermal protection.- Professional Strong Hold Hair Styling Gel, which provides dependable control and definition for polished, sculpted styles.- Professional Hair Styling Pomade, offering flexible medium hold to help smooth, shape and define while controlling the appearance of flyaways.- Professional Hair Texturizing, Styling & Defining Cream, designed to help create soft definition and controlled texture while preserving movement.- Professional Texturizing & Finishing Hair Spray, an extreme-hold finishing formula designed to help maintain volume, texture and polished style with humidity-resistant, all-day hold.Each product also features the collection's signature fragrance, opening with crisp green pear, sun-ripened cantaloupe and fresh botanical notes before revealing lily and tropical pineapple and finishing with coconut, jasmine and tonka bean.Professional-Inspired Bundles for Every Signature LookWe've paired up the best products within this new professional line to help guide your hair styling journey like a pro throughout the holidays and beyond. Each curated bundle brings together complementary steps from the collection, making it easier to experiment with a new look, refine your routine or create a polished finish for every occasion.The first bundle drops October 1st with the GiovanniSilk-Gloss System, putting luminous, polished style first in the spotlight, with more exclusive styling systems to follow.Professional-Inspired Systems for Every Signature LookTo make it easier to build a complete routine, GiovanniProfessional Collection is thoughtfully formulated to support healthier-looking hair of every type and texture.The GiovanniSilk-Gloss System brings together four professional-inspired steps for consumers looking to help create soft, silky, smooth hair with radiant shine and a glass-like finish. Launching October 1, this first curated drop is designed for anyone ready to make sleek, high-shine hair their signature look.The GiovanniSleek Hold System pairs cleansing and conditioning with styling essentials created for slick-back hair, sleek ponytails, polished buns, defined edges and other controlled styles. Consider it your styling lineup for creating polished, statement-making looks with confident control.For a softer definition, the GiovanniLived-In Texture System is designed to help enhance waves, define curls, refine layers and create touchable texture without taking away flexibility and movement. It's a versatile option for creating effortless-looking texture while still leaving room to make the style your own.Consumers who want the full experience can choose the GiovanniComplete Routine, featuring all eight products from wash day through the final finishing step. It brings the entire Professional Collection together in one complete styling wardrobe, giving consumers the flexibility to move between sleek, glossy, defined and textured looks.Giovanniwill also offer a Build Your Own Bundle, allowing customers to select four or more products from the Professional Collection and create a routine tailored to their preferred looks. For the first 60 days of the launch, shoppers will be eligible for free shipping on this bundle!Each launch from October 1st and onward offers another invitation to experiment, create, and discover a new styling or gifting option for the holiday season. Keep an eye on GiovanniEco Chic Beauty as the next Professional Collection releases make their debut.

Isabelle Moretti

Giovanni® Eco Chic Beauty

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Giovanni® Eco Chic Beauty Launches a New Professional Collection, Bringing Salon Artistry Home News Provided By Giovanni® Eco Chic Beauty October 01, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods



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