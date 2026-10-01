Infinity Aviation Group Names Justin Pridgeon General Manager Of Vero Beach FBO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Aviation Group, a leading Fixed Base Operator (FBO), today announced that Justin Pridgeon was named General Manager of its Vero Beach, Florida FBO (VRB). As General Manager, he will focus on overseeing its day-to-day operations and providing flight support.

With more than 20 years experience in the FBO industry, he served in various roles managing the Corporate Aviation FBO, founded by his father Rodger Pridgeon, including most recently as Service Line Manager. In May 2026, Infinity Aviation acquired the Corporate Aviation FBO.

“We are thrilled to have Justin join Infinity Aviation Group as General Manager of our Vero Beach FBO, bringing his extensive experience managing this FBO,” said Steven Levesque, CEO of Infinity Aviation Group.“With Justin's leadership and commitment to exceptional customer service, we are confident our Vero Beach FBO will quickly become South Florida's preferred destination for private jet travelers. We have plans to continue expanding this facility, adding additional hangar space and services.”

The Infinity Aviation VRB FBO has a state-of-the-art 5,000-sq-ft terminal with a passenger lounge, crew lounge with private bathroom/shower and snooze room, eat-in kitchen, and a 12-seat conference room. In addition, it has a 3,800-sq-ft U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, giving VRB the ability to handle international arrivals.

With eight hangars totaling more than 106,500 sq. ft., the Infinity Aviation VRB FBO is capable of accommodating aircraft up to Gulfstream G700 or Bombardier Global 7500 jet size. Situated immediately adjacent to the airport's primary runway, the facility provides fast, direct access to its 350,000 sq. ft. ramp area and full ground support services.

A strong partner to the local community, the Infinity Aviation FBO in Vero Beach will continue to support local charities, including country music star Jake Owen's foundation, hosting its annual event in November. The Jake Owen Foundation supports child and youth programs, education, healthcare, fitness, nutrition, crisis care and more. Enri

In addition to VRB, Infinity Aviation operates an FBO in Nashua, NH (KASH), a public-use general aviation airport located 45 miles from downtown Boston and an FBO at Trenton-Mercer Airport (TTN) in New Jersey. TTN is a convenient alternative to Teterboro and other New York and New Jersey airports. crisis care,

For more information on Infinity Aviation Group Vero Beach FBO, please contact:... or visit

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Infinity Aviation Group

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516-643-1642