Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends Verizon's Small Business And AI Initiatives

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) commends Verizon for its major investment in American small businesses and workers via the Small Business Supplier Accelerator program and Verizon AI Skills for America.The Small Business Supplier Accelerator and its digital platform, IMPACT Ready, will help vet, validate, and develop small businesses to support Verizon's goal of spending $5 billion with small businesses nationwide by 2030, coupled with flexible solutions, including faster payment terms, modified insurance requirements, and adjusted indemnification requirements. Supplier Accelerator will promote small business procurement through training, mentorship, and matchmaking, allowing small business to subcontract with primes and become Verizon partners. Verizon AI Skills for America represents a $70 million investment in AI readiness, combining $50 million in new funding with its existing $20 million Reskilling and Career Transition Fund. The initiative provides free access to AI training nationwide from leading tech companies, alongside localized support from community organizations engaged in workforce development.Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, issued the following statement:“I applaud and commend Verizon for recognizing, and acting upon, the importance of investing in America's Main Street. Verizon understands that their success is dependent on the ability of small business suppliers to adapt and scale their operations, workers to reskill and find new job opportunities, and for the U.S. economy to remain resilient and competitive in an increasingly digital, and rapidly changing, global economy. Expanded procurement opportunities will lead to tangible benefits for small businesses, including increased revenue, job growth, expanded operations, more investment, and opportunities to scale. Meanwhile, artificial intelligence has proven its capacity to develop rapidly. While the Hispanic business community has been left behind by the Industrial Revolution and much of the Digital Revolution, our community cannot afford to be left behind by the AI boom. I believe that American businesses nationwide have much to learn from Verizon, and I call on them to follow Verizon's lead and invest in the small businesses and workers that make up the backbone of the American economy.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council(USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for theHispanic business community. A 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization, the USHBC focuses onimproving access to contracting in the public and private sectors, fair representation ofHispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Commends Verizon's Small Business and AI Initiatives News Provided By United States Hispanic Business Council October 01, 2026, 17:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics



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