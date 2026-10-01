The Dairy Alliance Beefs Up Holiday Giving With Georgia Beef Board

Partners launch exclusive holiday sweatshirts benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank, helping families in need

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Dairy Alliance is teaming up with the Georgia Beef Board to beef up the season of giving starting this October. The partners are releasing exclusive Be Merry with Beef and Dairy Sweatshirts, with proceeds benefiting the Atlanta Community Food Bank and helping provide nutritious dairy and beef products to families in need during the holiday season.The co-branded holiday sweatshirts come in red (“Eat Beef, Be Merry") or green (“Drink Milk, Be Merry”) and every shirt reflects the dedication of local farm families, and every purchase helps support efforts to provide meals to neighbors in need. Each sweatshirt is $25, with $7 of each shirt going directly to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, and will be available for pre-order throughout the month of October at .“We are delighted to continue collaborating with the Georgia Beef Board, making meaningful impacts in the communities we serve,” said Farrah Newberry, CEO of The Dairy Alliance.“The Beef X Dairy Holiday Sweatshirts are a fun way to engage individuals across the Southeast and beyond, while helping an important cause.”The Dairy Alliance and Georgia Beef Board launched their partnership in early 2026, promoting the nutritional benefits of real milk and beef and spotlighting the farmers who provide these nutrient-rich foods. The holiday fundraising campaign strengthens their collaboration and supports efforts across the Southeast, including engaging additional state beef boards across Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.“We are honored to continue our partnership with The Dairy Alliance during this critical time of year,” said Wyatt Doolittle, Checkoff Program Coordinator of the Georgia Beef Board.“This initiative is especially critical as food insecurity trends continue to increase in the Southeast. We encourage our community members to step up and join us in helping families in need during this holiday season.”To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit thedairyalliance or @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Kim Miller

Ink Link Marketing

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The Dairy Alliance Beefs Up Holiday Giving with Georgia Beef Board News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 01, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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