Supplyside Global Brings Together Ingredient And Supplement Ecosystem For Discovery, Education And Business Acceleration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 1,600+ exhibiting companies, 135 hours of education and an additional expo hall day bring innovation to the forefront of the 2026 event

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplySide Global, the world's leading trade show and conference for the supplement, food, and beverage industries, returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, October 26-30, 2026, with the Expo Hall open October 28-30. Along with Flagship Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha & SRI-81 Shatavari, SupplySide Global brings together ingredient suppliers, contract manufacturers, finished product brands, packaging experts, lab services and other solution providers all in one place.

SupplySide Global is where serious solutions, strategic conversations and real industry progress happen. The event welcomes emerging brands, global powerhouses and everything in between, with the common thread being a commitment to innovation. SupplySide Global places attendees directly in front of ingredient suppliers and service providers with cutting-edge offerings, gathering manufacturers, distributors, retailers, health practitioners, food service professionals, investors, suppliers and business services to discover the latest ingredients, products and solutions in the ingredient and supplement, health, pet care and wellness industry.

"SupplySide Global continues to be the epicenter of collaboration for the health and nutrition industry," said Jeff D'Entremont, Senior Vice President, SupplySide Global. "We continue to expand the event's educational programming, introduce dedicated zones for new exhibitors and products, and deliver unparalleled networking opportunities, and create an environment where the entire ecosystem can come together to drive the future of wellness forward. This year's event is the cornerstone to connecting the right people with the right solutions at the right time."

A Strategic Experience for Buyers

For buyers, SupplySide Global is a high-impact, strategic experience designed to link key players in the health and nutrition industry. Whether exploring new ingredients, diving into regulations, or scouting partners, this premier event guarantees connections with leading suppliers, access to industry leaders, and the latest insights on key trends moving the food, beverage, dietary supplement, personal care, and pet health markets forward.







Industry Leaders Confirmed

Exhibitors confirmed to attend include Cargill, ADM, dsm-firmenich, ACG, Lyfe Group, Blue Pacific Flavors, American Instants, Inc., FoodPharma, and GOED OMEGA-3, among 1,600+ total exhibiting companies.

Registered buyers include Conagra Brands, Herbalife, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Mars, Nature's Bounty, Nestlé, Thorne, and The Coca-Cola Company.

Dedicated Zones for New Discoveries

New Exhibitor Zone: This area on the show floor has been carved out exclusively to uncover offerings never-before-seen at SupplySide Global. Attendees can explore innovative ingredients and cutting-edge solutions brought by companies making their debut at this year's show.

New Products Zone: Designed to highlight ingredients and finished products at the forefront of innovation and invention, the New Products Zone is in the Bayside Foyer on the way to the Expo Hall. Visitors can source the latest offerings to hit the market and learn about the exhibitors producing them.







Ingredient Idol Returns for Sixth Year

Returning to SupplySide Global for the sixth year is Ingredient Idol, featuring two separate competitions where the supplement and food & beverage industry's brightest ingredient breakthroughs. In 2026, both competitions showcase what is new, what is next, and what could redefine the future of wellness, with a lineup of standout ingredients launched no earlier than January 1, 2025.

These fast-paced, live competitions focus on the industry's most talked about health categories. Three finalists in each category, selected by SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal editors, will pitch their ingredients to a panel of expert judges and a live audience.

2026 Categories:

Ingredient Idol: Supplements



Longevity

Biotics Adaptogens



Ingredient Idol: Food & Beverage



Hydration

GLP-1 Innovation Brain Health



Comprehensive Educational Programming

SupplySide Global 2026 delivers 135 hours of education designed to meet the needs of professionals at every career stage. The event's multi-tiered learning approach includes both high-level strategic content and foundational programming across eight specialized tracks.

Expo Hall Education

Main stage programming spans multiple venues throughout the show floor, including the Future of Food & Beverage Stage, Innovation Stage, and Supplement Solutions Stage, featuring industry thought leaders and cutting-edge insights.

Foundational Learning Opportunities

Beyond the Expo Hall, upgraded pass holders can access additional education offerings designed to build core competencies and practical skills:



Introductory courses covering essential industry fundamentals and best practices

Expert-led panels featuring industry veterans sharing practical insights and real-world applications

Classroom-style education sessions providing in-depth, structured learning in an intimate setting

Professional development workshops focused on skill-building and career advancement Hands-on training programs delivering practical, actionable knowledge attendees can immediately apply



Educational Tracks

All programming is organized across key focus areas:



Artificial Intelligence

Innovation & Formulation

Professional Development

Regulatory

Supply Chain

Sustainability

Longevity Trends



A main conversation for forward-looking industry education is the State of the Industry session, presented by industry leaders from Systems Bioscience, Mintel, and Corvus Blue LLC, moderated by SupplySide. The session will discuss health and nutrition, consumer trends, supply chain, and technology.







Facilitated Networking Opportunities

SupplySide Global 2026 offers multiple networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful relationships. The Networking Pub at SupplySide Global will host:



Speed Networking: Designed to spark meaningful connections through five 10-minute, one-on-one sessions for seasoned professionals and industry newcomers alike.

Accelerating Newcomers in the Industry: A specially curated networking session for newcomers to connect with others in a welcoming, energizing environment. This event is in partnership with SupplySide Fresh.

Trends Mixer: A curated networking opportunity designed to extend the conversation beyond the stage, allowing attendees to connect over shared insights from trend-focused programming.

Innovation Mixer: Attendees and exhibitors alike are invited to unwind, share perspectives and explore what is pushing food, beverage and supplements forward.

Regulatory Mixer: A networking event designed for anyone looking to stay sharp on compliance, policy and what is coming down the pipeline in food, beverage and supplements. Building a Better World Community Meetup: Event with 501(c)(3) charitable partners where attendees, exhibitors, and partner communities connect around a shared commitment to public health, science, education, inclusion, transparency, and access.



Additional networking events include:



First Time Attendee Reception: The 2-hour reception welcomes new show attendees the evening before the Expo Hall opens and offers an intimate setting for new participants to meet with industry rockstars, various members of the SupplySide team, show supporters, and other first-timers. AfTrPrtyTM Poolside Social: Industry colleagues will connect at Tailgate Beach Club at Mandalay Bay, for an afternoon of poolside networking, beverages and snacks. All proceeds support A Thousand Plus, a 501(c)(3) empowering women and children globally through entrepreneurship, education, and health initiatives.



Join Us in Las Vegas

Registration is still open for the event. Join thousands of industry leaders at the flagship event that shapes the future of the industry. To attend, please visit .

About SupplySide Global

SupplySide Global, organized by Informa Markets Health & Nutrition, is the premier business-to-business trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals make powerful connections. Consumer product decision makers, suppliers and manufacturers develop partnerships that bring innovative products to life and to market. The supply chain connects at this global exhibition where ingredient and technology companies debut the latest breakthroughs, nutrition scientists find solutions to formulation challenges, and consumer brands source ideas and ingredients that accelerate product development and business growth. A must-attend event, SupplySide Global is more than a trade show, it is the catalyst for nutrition innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Connect events in Utah and Madison, both launching in 2027, and New Jersey, which will return in 2028, along with publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

SupplySide PR

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







The full education agenda is available at