Kappa Theta Pi And Boyd Innovation Center Bring 24-Hour Hackathon To Columbia Oct. 10-11

Palmetto Hacks, a 24-hour hackathon on October 10–11, is brought to you by Kappa Theta Pi (KTP), Major League Hacking, and the Boyd Innovation Center, Columbia's tech startup hub. Register at palmettohacks.

Hackers collaborate on code. Palmetto Hacks, a 24-hour hackathon on October 10–11, is brought to you by Kappa Theta Pi (KTP), Major League Hacking (MLH), and the Boyd Innovation Center (BIC). Register at palmettohacks.

Palmetto Hacks gives students 24 hours to build something real. Participants compete for $2,500 in prizes across five build tracks, with three free meals included and all majors welcome. Register at palmettohacks.

Palmetto Hacks, organized by USC's chapter of Kappa Theta Pi and presented by the Boyd Innovation Center, is open to students from any college or university.

- Luke Jannazzo, President, Kappa Theta Pi at USCCOLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The University of South Carolina chapter of Kappa Theta Pi (KTP), a co-ed professional technology fraternity, will host PalmettoHacks, a 24-hour hackathon presented by the Boyd Innovation Center (BIC), Oct. 10-11, 2026, at USC's Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing. PalmettoHacks is an official Major League Hacking (MLH) event, open to students from any college or university, in any major, at any experience level.Students can arrive without a team, an idea, or coding experience. Teams form at kickoff and build across five tracks: Clean Energy, Hardware, Startups, AI/ML, and Cloud. Projects draw on design, research, data, business, and product skills alongside software and hardware. By Sunday, every team has a demo, prototype, or pitch, plus experience tackling an open-ended problem on a deadline and connections with mentors, judges, and industry professionals. For many students, that work becomes the project they keep building or the story they tell in their next interview."We wanted to create an event where any student could walk in and leave with something that truly benefits them professionally," said Luke Jannazzo, President of Kappa Theta Pi at USC. "Our team has put months into making this a weekend where beginners and experienced builders can work side by side, and we're grateful to the Boyd Innovation Center and our partners for backing that vision."Participants will have access to mentors, workshops, overnight build space, and free meals before presenting their projects to judges on Sunday. The prize pool stands at $2,500 and growing, including $1,000+ for first place.PalmettoHacks is backed by corporate partners including QNX, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Capgemini, CVS Health, Dominion Energy, and with support from USC's Faber Entrepreneurship Center. Their involvement connects participants with companies across software, healthcare, energy, and technology consulting.The BIC, Columbia's tech startup hub, sees student-led events like this as a critical pipeline between the region's technical talent and its startup community."Most founders don't start by declaring they're founders. They start by building something with other people and finding out it works," said Sam Herskovitz, executive director of the Boyd Innovation Center. "Hackathons create that first experience. PalmettoHacks gives students a place to build skills, experiment, and meet collaborators, and it shows those who are hungry to build that serious technical and entrepreneurial work is happening in Columbia. We want talented and driven people to see a path to building innovative companies in South Carolina, and amplifying student-led efforts like KTP's PalmettoHacks is a great way to do that."Event DetailsWhat: PalmettoHacks, a 24-hour student hackathonWhen: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m., to Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026Where: Molinaroli College of Engineering and Computing, University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C.Who: Students from any college or university, all majors and experience levelsCost: Free, meals includedRegister: palmettohacksPartner OpportunitiesOrganizations interested in sponsoring, adding to the prize pool, mentoring, judging, or contributing a challenge should contact Luke Jannazzo at....About Kappa Theta Pi at the University of South CarolinaKappa Theta Pi is a co-ed professional technology fraternity at the University of South Carolina, open to students of all majors and backgrounds. Members build technical and professional skills through hands-on projects, workshops, and networking events. Learn more at ktpusc.About the Boyd Innovation CenterThe Boyd Innovation Center (BIC) is Columbia's tech startup hub, helping founders build scalable technology companies in Columbia. The BIC provides the programming, workspace, resources, and community startups need to grow and stay in South Carolina. Boyd Innovation Center is a dba of GrowCo Columbia, Inc., a South Carolina 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Learn more at boydinnovation.About Major League HackingMajor League Hacking (MLH) is the official student hackathon league. MLH supports more than 1,000 hackathons each year, and over 500,000 participants one in three graduating U.S. computer science students are alumni of its programs. Learn more at mlh.Media ContactsKennedy MarrenCommunity and Programs, Boyd Innovation Center... | 803.529.1112Luke JannazzoPresident, Kappa Theta Pi at USC...

Sam Herskovitz

Boyd Innovation Center

+1 803-529-1112

...

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Kappa Theta Pi and Boyd Innovation Center Bring 24-Hour Hackathon to Columbia Oct. 10-11 News Provided By Boyd Innovation Center October 01, 2026, 16:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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