Joint Commission Announces 2026 Quality, Patient Safety, And Leadership Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission announced its 2026 award winners this week at its annual, flagship UNIFY 2026TM: Convening for Quality conference. The enterprise's robust awards program honors outstanding organizations and individuals for exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment, with the goal of supporting the entire healthcare industry in achieving the shared vision that all people should have the opportunity to experience the safest, highest quality healthcare across all settings.

The Award of Excellence honors an individual or healthcare organization for outstanding leadership and remarkable contributions to healthcare.

Newman Memorial Hospital is the recipient of the 2026 Award of Excellence.

The Healthcare Innovation Award recognizes a healthcare organization for its steadfast commitment to advancing the frontiers of healthcare and setting new standards of excellence.

Hackensack Meridian Health is the recipient of the 2026 Healthcare Innovation Award.

The John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards honor outstanding achievements by individuals and organizations that are making a measurable difference in patient safety and quality of care. Launched in 2002, the awards program honors the late John M. Eisenberg, MD, MBA, former administrator of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

The 2026 Eisenberg Award for National Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality recognizes Johns Hopkins Medicine for its initiative, BrighT STAR (Testing Stewardship for Antibiotic Reduction) Learning Health Community.

The 2026 Eisenberg Award for Local Level Innovation in Patient Safety and Quality honors UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) for its initiative, Real-Time Genomic Surveillance for Outbreak Detection and Control.

The 2026 Eisenberg Award for Individual Achievement honors Sanjay Saint, MD, MPH, MACP. Dr. Saint is professor emeritus of Internal Medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School, and last month joined Northwell Health and the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell.

The Physician Leadership Award honors physicians for significant contributions to improving patient care, advancing medical practice, and implementing innovative solutions to complex healthcare challenges.

Walter R. Peters, Jr., MD, MBA, of Baylor Scott & White Health and Thomas McGinn, MD, MPH, of CommonSpirit Health are the recipients of the 2026 Physician Leadership Award.

The Nurse Leadership Award recognizes nurse leaders for exceptional leadership in advancing patient-centered care, strengthening interdisciplinary collaboration, and elevating nursing practice to drive meaningful improvements.

Cmdr. Michelle Livingston, Office of Quality, Indian Health Service, and Corey Russell, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, are the recipients of the 2026 Nurse Leadership Award.

The Care Team Award, in its inaugural year, recognizes interdisciplinary care teams that demonstrate outstanding collaboration, coordination and commitment to delivering exceptional patient-centered care.

The Bon Secours Mercy Health Project Voyager Team and the team at Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast are the recipients of the 2026 Care Team Award.

The Champion for Children's Care Award - another new award this year - honors individuals whose steadfast commitment to children's healthcare has advanced care models, improved patient outcomes, and supported healthcare organizations and providers in delivering safe, high-quality care for the youngest patients we serve.

Nicklaus Children's Health System is the recipient of the 2026 Champion for Children's Care Award.

“Each of our 2026 award recipients exemplifies the very best of healthcare,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Joint Commission.“Behind every initiative, organization, and individual recognized today are patients and families whose lives have been touched by their dedication to advancing safer care, improving quality, and driving innovation, ultimately leading to better health outcomes for all. We are honored to celebrate the leaders and organizations whose dedication, ingenuity, and perseverance continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.”

To learn more about the 2026 awardees and their accomplishments, visit Joint Commission's website:

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About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

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About UNIFYTM

UNIFYTM is Joint Commission's premier, flagship annual conference dedicated to advancing healthcare quality, patient safety, and organizational excellence. UNIFY fosters thought leadership and amplifies key voices across the healthcare industry, uniting stakeholders to address critical challenges and shape the future of healthcare and patient safety.

CONTACT: Hannah Miller Joint Commission 630-792-5174...