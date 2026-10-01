DEADLINE ALERT For TBLA, GDDY, AVEX, And GUTS: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: TBLA )

Class Period: May 6, 2026 – August 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was seeing an increase in low-quality publishers; (2) as a result, the Company would need to take an aggressive approach to exiting these low-quality publisher relationships, impacting earnings; (3) as a result, the value of the Company's publisher relationships was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Taboola.com shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY)

Class Period: September 3, 2025 – February 24, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's strategy of focusing on high-intent customers was not working; (ii) Company had implemented a promotional discount for dotcom domains that were likely to and did result in shorter term contracts with smaller valuations; (iii) the Company's institution of a promotional discount on one- year dotcom contracts with shorter terms was already having a material, negative impact on total bookings growth for the fourth quarter of 2025, and in turn the full year 2025; (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a GoDaddy shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Aevex Corp. (NYSE: AVEX)

Class Period: April 14, 2026 – June 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Madison and certain Underwriter Defendants had a pre-arranged plan prematurely abrogate Aevex's 180-day lock up and allow for an SPO shortly after the IPO; (ii) as a result of the forgoing, Madison would dispose of a significant portion of its Aevex holdings in the SPO, and the entirety of the SPO's net proceeds went to Madison, with Aevex earning zero from the SPO; (iii) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are an Aevex shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GUTS)

Class Period: April 14, 2026 – June 4, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 20, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that(i) Revita was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe, and/or operational issues at one or more of the REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort's clinical sites compromised the integrity of its efficacy results; (ii) accordingly, Revita's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated, as was the REMAIN-1 Midpoint Cohort's ability to assess Revita's efficacy; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Fractyl shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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