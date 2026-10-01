Edgewood Apiaries & Farm Receives Virginia Honey Month Proclamation

Certificate of Recognition, Virginia Honey Month, September 2026, presented to Edgewood Apiaries & Farm. First Gentleman Adam Spanberger (left), Founder/Keeper of the Bees Edgewood Apiaries Amanda Sweeney (center), Secretary Katie K. Frazier (right).

First Gentleman Adam Spanberger and Secretary Katie K. Frazier visit Bremo Bluff farm during September observance

BREMO BLUFF, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Edgewood Apiaries & Farm today announced it has received the Commonwealth's Certificate of Recognition proclaiming September 2026 as Virginia Honey Month. Governor Abigail D. Spanberger issued the proclamation. First Gentleman Adam Spanberger and Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Katie K. Frazier visited the Bremo Bluff farm last week to mark the observance and present the certificate.The certificate recognizes September as the heart of Virginia's honey harvest and honors the beekeepers who sustain that crop. Edgewood, a Virginia honey farm and maker in Fluvanna County, bottles honey in Bremo Bluff and sells the same jars at its Richmond production facility at Stony Point Fashion Park and online.“Our Virginia leaders came to the farm during Honey Month, enjoyed an apiary tour with some hands-on exploration followed by a honey tasting. They presented us with the Governor's proclamation, which is a huge honor,” said Amanda Sweeney, owner of Edgewood Apiaries & Farm.“We, of course, keep bees here and produce honey, wellness and personal care lines based in hive and botanical products. We also bottle Virginia honey, and label with transparency, putting a keeper's name behind each jar to ensure the consumer knows the exact origin of their honey. We're focused on building apiculture as an industry here in Virginia. That is the work this month is intended to celebrate.”Edgewood also shared a reel from the visit on its Instagram account.Virginia Honey Month is observed throughout September 2026. The proclamation notes that the European honeybee was named the official state pollinator in 2024.About Edgewood Apiaries & FarmEdgewood Apiaries & Farm produces pollinator-focused honey and hive goods in Bremo Bluff, Virginia, with retail at Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond. Farm store hours are Monday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday by appointment; Saturday and Sunday closed except private tours and appointments. Richmond hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. Online: . Journey with the Bees.

Katie Foley

Foley PR

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Edgewood Apiaries & Farm Receives Virginia Honey Month Proclamation News Provided By Foley PR October 01, 2026, 16:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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