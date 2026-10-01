The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, Recognised As Highly Commended Healthcare Company Of The Year At The Gulf Business Awards 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Second consecutive year of Gulf Business Awards recognition, following CEO Dr. Craig R. Cook's Healthcare Leader of the Year win in 2025 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – October 2026: The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, has been named Highly Commended in the Healthcare Company of the Year category at the Gulf Business Awards 2026. It is the second consecutive year the Centre has been honoured at the awards, following Chief Executive Officer Dr. Craig R. Cook's win as Healthcare Leader of the Year in 2025.

The awards were presented on 23 September 2026 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR. Held in the 30th anniversary year of Gulf Business, the awards recognise the companies and leaders shaping the Gulf economy across 30 categories, spanning sectors including healthcare, banking, investment, energy, technology, tourism, logistics and sustainability.

Based in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, The Brain & Performance Centre is dedicated to brain health, neurorehabilitation and human performance. Rather than offering a single service, the Centre brings hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), advanced diagnostics including 3-Tesla MRI, neurocognitive training, physiotherapy, clinical nutrition and psychology together under one roof, within a personalised programme coordinated by a multidisciplinary medical team.

For adults, the Centre supports recovery and rehabilitation following stroke, traumatic brain injury and concussion, as well as people living with long COVID, fibromyalgia, chronic pain and age-related cognitive decline. Its dedicated Youth Wing supports children with conditions including cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, paediatric stroke and some forms of autism spectrum disorder. The Centre also works with executives, athletes and high-performing individuals to assess and strengthen cognitive and physical performance.

Every programme begins with a comprehensive medical assessment, including baseline testing and advanced imaging, to confirm suitability and shape an individual treatment plan, with follow-up evaluations on completion to measure progress. Treatment protocols are informed by published clinical research and delivered under medical supervision. The Centre was the first hyperbaric facility in the Middle East to be accredited by the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS), regarded as the gold standard for hyperbaric facilities worldwide. Accreditation follows an independent review of clinical oversight, staff qualifications, patient-care practices, equipment and safety, and confirms that a facility meets the highest standards of care and patient safety.

The Centre also supports Dubai's growth as a destination for specialised healthcare, welcoming individuals and families from across the GCC, India and further afield who travel to the UAE for treatment.

Dr. Craig R. Cook, Chief Executive Officer of The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, said:“To be recognised alongside some of the largest names in healthcare in the region, and for the second-year running, is a moment our entire team can be proud of. This recognition reflects far more than clinical services alone. It reflects our people, the human-centred way we work with every client and family, and the scientific rigour behind every programme we deliver. The support of DP World has given us the platform to build a differentiated healthcare organisation in the UAE, and this recognition belongs to everyone who has contributed to it. We remain focused on raising the standard of integrated, personalised care for brain health and performance.”

About The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company:

The Brain & Performance Centre, A DP World Company, is a Dubai-based healthcare centre dedicated to brain health, neurorehabilitation and human performance. Located in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the Centre combines hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced diagnostics, neurocognitive training, physiotherapy, clinical nutrition and psychology within personalised, multidisciplinary programmes for adults and children. It was the first UHMS-accredited hyperbaric facility in the Middle East.