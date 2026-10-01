Zelensky: Response System To Russian Attacks On Kyiv's Critical Infrastructure Adjusted

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"We have adjusted the system for responding to Russia's terrorist campaign against Kyiv's critical infrastructure. All protective measures must be fully implemented, and we have identified the necessary redistribution of resources," Zelensky said.

According to him, it is important that Kyiv's local authorities be prepared to make swift decisions to support the people.

Russian drone attacks Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv

Summing up the conference call, the head of state outlined the key tasks for government officials and the military.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and the Office team will conduct an immediate review of the agreements reached with our partners on providing F-16s with the necessary ammunition. The same applies to the supply of air defense missiles – country by country, agreement by agreement, and package by package – with an updated schedule of deliveries for Ukraine to be presented by tomorrow. It is important that we have additional missiles in October," Zelensky said.

He noted that, as of today, some agreements already reached with the leaders of countries have still not been implemented at the command level. Zelensky thanked Germany, Norway, Finland and all other partners who are ready to work as quickly as possible. "I spoke with leaders yesterday and today – it is important to get the teams moving faster," he said.

According to him, the next task concerns the implementation of resilience plans. Zelensky noted that some communities are lagging behind in this area, and military commanders together with government officials must prepare additional measures to make the work safer.

"I expect a report from the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the steps identified today," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine