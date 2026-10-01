Top 7 Fastest ODI Double Centuries: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Glenn Maxwell And More

India's Shubman Gill shattered the record for the fastest ODI double century, achieving the milestone in just 117 balls against West Indies. He now leads an elite list that includes Ishan Kishan, Glenn Maxwell, Pathum Nissanka, Chris Gayle and more.

On Wednesday, September 30, 2026, the Indian opener smashed the fastest double century in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Gill hit the milestone against West Indies in Guwahati. He surpassed teammate Ishan Kishan's previous record.

Kishan himself set his benchmark in December 2022. He scored his double century in 126 balls against Bangladesh. Gill's incredible innings now places him at the top of an elite list. Few batters achieve this rare feat.

223 not out off 133 deliveries - Gill's sensational knock anchored India's chase of a 406-run target. India secured an eight-wicket victory. The win sealed the series 2-0 against the West Indies. This marked Gill's second ODI double century. Only Rohit Sharma achieved multiple double hundreds in the format before him. Gill's first double century, 208 runs, came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in January 2023.

Gill, a right-handed batter, showed a mix of aggression and control. He hit 26 fours and 8 sixes. His performance overshadowed a strong West Indies total. Three centuries came from John Campbell, Shai Hope, and Amir Jangoo.

Fans remember Glenn Maxwell's 201 not out. He played that heroic innings against Afghanistan during the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai. Maxwell chased a formidable target. It remains one of the greatest ODI innings ever.

Kishan held the record for almost four years. He reached his double ton against Bangladesh in Chattogram in December 2022.

Nissanka became the first Sri Lankan to score an ODI double century. He reached the milestone against Afghanistan in Pallekele in February 2024.

Sehwag, known for his aggressive style, registered his double century against West Indies in Indore in December 2011. He scored 219 runs off 149 balls.

The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle blazed to 215 runs off 138 balls. He did this against Zimbabwe during the 2015 World Cup in Canberra.

Sachin Tendulkar, the legend, scored the first male ODI double century. He hit a magnificent unbeaten 200 against South Africa in Gwalior in February 2010. Tendulkar completed his double century in 147 balls.