Finacity Facilitates USD 50 Million Receivables Financing Facility For Advancion Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation, a White Oak Global Advisors Company, (“Finacity”) announced that it has successfully facilitated a USD 50 million receivables financing facility funded by a global investment firm and its credit funds and accounts for Advancion Corporation (“Advancion”), a portfolio company of Ardian and Golden Gate Capital. The facility is collateralized by certain accounts receivables originated by Advancion and its subsidiaries, including trade receivables originated in the United States, Germany, and Singapore. Finacity Corporation acted as the administrator for the program, providing analytic and execution support, and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.

Walter Keller, Advancion's Chief Financial Officer, stated:“We appreciated the strong partnership and expertise throughout the development of our $50 million receivables securitization program. The new facility enhances our financial flexibility and supports the ongoing growth of our business. The Finacity team was instrumental in assisting our team with structuring the reporting requirements under this new program. We look forward to the continued collaboration with Finacity.”

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit .

About Advancion

Advancion Corporation is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures differentiated ingredients and additives for customers across a broad range of end markets including personal care, coatings, industrial and life sciences. Operating through its ANGUS Chemical and Aruba Chemicals businesses, Advancion brings together a portfolio of nitroalkane-based specialty chemistries, antimicrobials and performance additives with a shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer partnership. Advancion operates manufacturing facilities and offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, serving customers worldwide. For further information, please visit .

For more information on this transaction, please contact:

FINACITY CORPORATION

Jason Kim

Tel: +1 (203) 428-3520

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