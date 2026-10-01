CFI Launches Gold 24/7, Expanding Its Around-The-Clock Trading Offering

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Gold becomes the latest major addition to CFI's growing range of instruments available beyond market hours and over weekends Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, United Arab Emirates October 2026: CFI Financial Group, a globally recognized leader in online trading services, today announced the launch of Gold 24/7 (XAUUSD-24H), enabling clients to trade gold seven days a week, including over weekends when regular gold markets are closed. The launch builds on CFI's ongoing expansion of trading access beyond conventional market hours across selected instruments and asset classes.

Gold remains one of the world's most actively followed markets, with prices responding to geopolitical, economic and market developments throughout the week. Gold 24/7 extends access beyond traditional trading hours, allowing eligible clients to trade and manage positions over weekends as well as during the regular trading week.

Gold 24/7 is offered as a separate instrument from spot Gold (XAUUSD), with its own pricing, trading hours and product conditions. Available under the symbol XAUUSD-24H, it allows clients to open and close positions Monday through Sunday, from 00:05 to 23:58 (Server Time).

Gold 24/7 joins a growing range of CFI CFD instruments available beyond regular trading sessions. Subject to availability in their jurisdiction, clients can trade EUR/USD (EURUSDw) and USD/JPY (USDJPYw) over weekends, while CFI's digital asset CFD instruments, including Bitcoin vs. Gold (BTCXAU), are available 24/7. With the addition of Gold 24/7, CFI's extended-hours CFD offering now spans currencies, digital assets and precious metals.

Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, commented:“The world does not pause when traditional markets close, and neither do the events that move them. We have been gradually extending access beyond conventional trading hours where it makes sense, and Gold 24/7 is part of that broader direction. It gives clients more flexibility around when they can access the market, while reflecting how trading is continuing to evolve.”

The launch supports CFI's strategy of building a more comprehensive trading ecosystem, giving clients access to a broader range of instruments and opportunities throughout the trading week.

Gold 24/7 is available through selected CFI entities, subject to local regulatory requirements. Product availability and trading conditions may vary by jurisdiction.

About CFI:

Established in 1998, CFI Financial Group is a globally recognized leader in online trading and investing. With more than 25 years of experience as a regulated online trading provider, advanced technology and premium service, CFI delivers seamless access to global and local markets on highly competitive terms, across equities, currencies, commodities and more, from key financial centers including London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, Cairo and Bogotá.

CFI is committed to building long-term client relationships and supporting traders at every stage of their journey. Its Global Brand Ambassadors, Seven-Time Formula OneTM World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova, together with partnerships across leading sports and cultural institutions including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Lebanese Basketball Federation and the Jordan Football Association, reflect a shared commitment to innovation, performance and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.