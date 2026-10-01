Malone Life And Pensions Expands Internationally Beyond The European Union

LIMERICK, Ireland, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Irish financial services firm announces expansion into Australia and Hong Kong as it continues to develop its international investment and pension services

Malone Life and Pensions, an Irish financial services firm founded in 2008, has announced plans to expand its international operations beyond the European Union, with a particular focus on developing its presence in Australia and Hong Kong.

Founded in Ireland in 2008, Malone Life and Pensions has built its business around providing institutional financial services and investment solutions, with a particular focus on fixed-term investment opportunities and pension-related solutions.

The company is registered with the Central Bank of Ireland under reference C47563 and operates within the applicable Irish regulatory framework for its authorised activities.

As part of its international development strategy, Malone Life and Pensions is now expanding its reach into selected markets outside the European Union, beginning with Australia and Hong Kong. The expansion is intended to provide clients and institutional partners in these markets with access to the firm's experience in European financial services and fixed-term investment solutions.

Focus on Fixed-Term Investment Services

Over the years, Malone Life and Pensions has developed particular expertise in fixed-term investment and institutional financial services. The company has received industry recognition and awards for its services in the institutional financial sector, including recognition relating to fixed-term investment services.

“Our international expansion represents an important milestone for Malone Life and Pensions,” said Milton Murphy, CFO.“Since our foundation in 2008, we have focused on developing long-term relationships with clients and institutional partners while maintaining high standards of regulatory compliance and professional service. Expanding into Australia and Hong Kong is a natural next step in our international development and allows us to bring our experience in European financial services to new markets.”

Building an International Presence

The expansion into Australia and Hong Kong forms part of Malone Life and Pensions' broader strategy to establish an international presence while continuing to maintain its Irish foundations.

The company intends to build relationships with clients, professional advisers and institutional partners in both markets, with a focus on pension and investment services and fixed-term investment solutions.

Malone Life and Pensions will continue to operate in accordance with the regulatory requirements applicable to the services and jurisdictions in which it conducts business.

About Malone Life and Pensions

Founded in 2008, Malone Life and Pensions is an Irish financial services company focused on pension and investment services, including fixed-term investment solutions and institutional financial services.

The company is registered with the Central Bank of Ireland under reference C47563 and provides services within the scope of its applicable authorisations and regulatory requirements.

For further information, users can visit malonelifepensions.com.

Contact

Office Admin

Emily Murphy

Malone Life and Pensions

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