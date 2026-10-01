US Woman Creates 'Husband Application' Google Form, Gets 241 Submissions (WATCH)

Arin Patterson, a 36-year-old woman from Charlotte, North Carolina, is looking for a husband by creating a detailed online“husband application” to identify potential life partners. Patterson's unusual approach to dating has triggered both applause and skepticism online. After pinning a three-page Google Form titled“So...You're Interested?” to her Instagram bio in late August, she began publicly documenting her search for love on social media.

It has already attracted 241 submissions and between“1,000 to 1,500” direct messages. The month-long application window is set to close at 11:59 p.m. EDT tonight.

“I'm open to meeting a handsome, intelligent, kind, loyal, and generous man who's interested in coffee dates, dinner dates, good conversation and seeing where things go,” Patterson writes in the form.

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Patterson, who works at UNC Charlotte as the senior associate director of a student union, has been single for around three years. She previously ended an engagement in 2019 before moving to Charlotte after the pandemic for a fresh start.

Her single status, however, has not been for a lack of effort. Patterson says she has explored dating apps, met people organically and remained open to introductions from friends and acquaintances.

“A good amount [of my dates] have been through the dating apps and just meeting people that way because that's socially acceptable,” Patterson told The Post.

“I have met people in person and gone on dates that way,” she continued, explaining that her parents' 44-year marriage has also shaped her desire to find a lasting relationship.

“I'm always open to people setting me up... I have done literally everything that I know to do, which is how I got to the husband application.”

The form gives prospective suitors a detailed introduction to Patterson herself. She calls herself a“people person - optimistic, bubbly, silly, kind and authentic.” She also highlights her recent master's degree and says an attitude of“learning and growth” remains an important part of who she is.

Patterson's“minimum qualifications” include being between 28 and 47 years old, Christian, single and genuinely interested in finding love, with an eventual goal of becoming a husband and father.

Her preferred qualities include a“bachelor's degree or higher.” She also asks that applicants be at least 5'10” tall, noting that she is 5'8′′ barefoot and reaches 6'0′′ in heels.

While Patterson has described the search as a potential“boo for the holidays” opportunity, she has made one thing clear:“marriage is the goal.”

Applicants are asked to answer a series of questions about themselves, including what they are looking for in a partner and even“something you could talk about for an unreasonable amount of time.”

Some social media users have praised Patterson for being upfront and intentional about what she wants, while others have questioned the idea of effectively turning the search for a husband into an application process.