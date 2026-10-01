FORCYD / Key word(s): Expansion/Personnel

FORCYD expands into Switzerland and appoints Bob Dillen as Partner to lead Swiss practice

01.10.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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AMSTERDAM, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FORCYD today announced its expansion into Switzerland with the opening of a new office in Zurich and the appointment of Bob Dillen as Partner leading the firm's Swiss practice. Over recent years, FORCYD has built a reputation as Europe's premier eDiscovery, Investigations, and Cyber Forensics consultancies, growing from our Amsterdam origins to offices in Brussels, London, Frankfurt, Paris and Madrid. The relationships and standards we have developed reflect our core commitment to quality and client service. The opening of our Zurich office enhances our ability to support clients locally in the DACH region while continuing to deliver cross-border expertise in complex legal and regulatory matters. The new office reflects the growing demand for specialist expertise in managing digital information across litigation, investigations, regulatory proceedings and other complex matters. Bob Dillen brings more than two decades of international experience in forensic technology, eDiscovery and investigations, having advised organisations on arbitrational and dispute cases, regulatory matters and large-scale global investigations across multiple sectors. Bas Sluijsmans, Partner and co-founder of FORCYD, comments: "We are delighted to welcome Bob to FORCYD and to open our new office in Zurich. Bob is highly regarded in the market and brings decades of experience helping organisations navigate investigations, litigation and regulatory challenges. Just as importantly, we share the same commitment to quality, independence and client service. Bob will play a key role in our continued growth, and we look forward to building our Swiss practice and our global investigations offering together." Bob Dillen adds: "Having spent my career helping organisations navigate complex investigations, disputes and regulatory matters, I have seen first-hand the value of combining specialist expertise with a practical, hands-on approach. FORCYD shares that mindset, and I am delighted to join the firm and lead its Swiss practice." About FORCYD FORCYD offers high-end eDiscovery, cyber forensic and investigation advisory services and solutions. As an independent, globally operating consultancy with offices across Europe, FORCYD helps organisations and their advisers establish the facts and respond with confidence in matters involving misconduct, litigation, data breaches and other complex legal and regulatory challenges. We are called upon when the stakes are high, the matters complex, cross-border and time is of the essence, a trusted advisor to our clients and their legal counsels.



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