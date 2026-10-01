K'taka Plans Ban On Half Helmets Proposes Rs 5,000 Fine For Footpath Riding: Minister Suresh

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh on Thursday said the government has decided to take action against the use and sale of half helmets and is examining the legal provisions to implement the decision.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Suresh said the government would initiate action against manufacturers and sellers of half helmets, particularly when such helmets are stocked for sale in shops and godowns.

"There is an increase in the number of people wearing half helmets. There is no provision for half helmets. We have decided to take action against the manufacturers and are examining the legal provisions,” he said.

A half helmet, also known as a shorty or skull-cap helmet, covers only the top of the head while leaving the face, chin, ears and lower neck exposed. It is generally much cheaper than a full-face helmet and is widely used by two-wheeler riders, including pillion riders.

The Minister also said the government is planning to substantially increase the penalty for riding two-wheelers on footpaths. The proposed fine is Rs 5,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for a second offence.

He said the Transport and Home departments have submitted a proposal in this regard, and the government is likely to decide after obtaining the Legal Department's opinion.

“Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, but two-wheelers and four-wheelers are being driven on them, endangering people's lives. Several people have been killed and injured in such incidents. The fine, which was earlier Rs 500, is proposed to be increased to Rs 5,000,” Suresh said.

He said the government was also planning to increase the penalty by ten times for violating one-way traffic rules. The existing fine for such violations is Rs 1,000.

Suresh said a series of measures had been initiated to curb traffic violations and improve road safety, with particular focus on footpath riding and one-way violations, which have resulted in accidents, injuries and deaths.

“The fines will be increased substantially to deter traffic violations and ensure that motorists follow the rules,” he said.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Transport Minister B. Suresh held a joint review meeting with senior officials on Wednesday to discuss measures to curb traffic congestion in Bengaluru, improve road safety and take stricter action against repeat traffic violations.

The meeting, held at Vidhana Soudha, discussed introducing a points-based driving licence system under which points would be assigned for different traffic violations.

A driver's licence could be suspended after reaching a specified threshold of penalty points.

The panel also examined the legal requirements for implementing the system.

Officials discussed integrating the Transport Department's Sarathi system with the Bengaluru Traffic Police's e-Challan system.

The integration would enable traffic police to verify the validity of driving licenses on the spot, access a driver's previous violations, and link new offences directly to the driver's digital record.

The meeting also discussed increasing fines for violations that affect traffic flow and public safety, including parking on footpaths, driving in the wrong direction on one-way roads, driving on footpaths, unauthorised parking, parking in no-parking zones and signal violations.