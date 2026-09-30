Luxury Car Market Size To Reach USD 817.94 Billion By 2031, Driven By Premium Electrification And Rising Affluent Consumers Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Luxury Car Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Luxury Car Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Sep 29th, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the luxury car market size is expected to grow from USD 603.29 billion in 2026 to USD 817.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, while the Middle East and Africa is the fastest-growing region.

The luxury car industry is benefiting from rapid wealth creation in Asia-Pacific, the increasing rollout of battery-electric luxury models, and growing demand for personalized and premium mobility experiences. Automakers are also expanding software-enabled features, advanced safety systems, and customized vehicle offerings across premium models.

At the same time, luxury vehicle manufacturers are adapting their portfolios to increasing electrification and changing consumer preferences. Battery-electric vehicles are becoming an important part of premium product strategies, while SUVs continue to account for a substantial share of luxury vehicle demand.

Key Trends Shaping the Luxury Car Market

Luxury SUV Demand Supporting Luxury Car Market Growth

One of the key luxury car market trends is the strong demand for SUVs. SUVs accounted for 55.78% of the luxury car market share in 2025, while the sedan segment is projected to grow at a 7.78% CAGR through 2031.

Premium Electrification Driving Luxury Car Market Size Expansion

The shift toward electric powertrains is supporting the expansion of the luxury car market size. Battery-electric vehicles are projected to grow at an 8.79% CAGR through 2031 as premium automakers introduce more electric models and expand their electrified portfolios.

Rising Affluent Consumers Supporting Luxury Car Market Adoption

Increasing numbers of high-net-worth individuals in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are supporting demand for luxury vehicles. Rising wealth and demand for premium mobility products are creating opportunities for manufacturers across established and emerging luxury vehicle markets.

Direct-to-Consumer Sales Supporting Luxury Car Industry Expansion

Digital purchasing is becoming increasingly relevant within the luxury car industry. Authorized dealerships accounted for 89.62% of the market share in 2025, while direct-to-consumer platforms are projected to grow at an 8.86% CAGR through 2031.

Luxury Car Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vehicle Type

Hatchbacks

Sedans

Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs)

Multi-purpose Vehicles (MPVs)

Sports / Exotic

By Drive Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric

Battery Electric

By Vehicle Class

Entry-level Luxury

Mid-level Luxury

Ultra-luxury / Exotic

By Sales Channel

Authorized Dealership

Direct-to-Consumer / Online

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

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Luxury Car Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The luxury car market includes established premium automotive manufacturers and emerging electric vehicle companies. Market participants are focusing on electrification, advanced technologies, customization, digital services, and new premium vehicle launches to strengthen their presence.

Key players include:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

BMW AG

Volkswagen Group

Toyota Motor Corporation (Lexus)

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC

Stellantis NV (Maserati, Alfa Romeo)

Tesla Inc.

Volvo Car Group

Hyundai Motor Group (Genesis)

Nissan Motor Co. (Infiniti)

Geely Holding (Lotus, Zeekr)

FAW Group (Hongqi)

SAIC Motor (IM, Roewe)

BYD Co. (Yangwang)

Lucid Group

Rivian Automotive

Ferrari NV

Aston Martin Lagonda

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

McLaren Automotive

Conclusion

The luxury car market forecast indicates continued growth through 2031, supported by rising affluent populations, premium electrification, strong SUV demand, advanced driver-assistance features, and increasing adoption of direct-to-consumer sales channels.

However, high purchase and ownership costs, semiconductor and component shortages, macroeconomic demand volatility, and regulatory pressure on high-emission SUVs remain important challenges for the industry.

Overall, the luxury car market is expected to continue evolving as manufacturers expand electric portfolios, introduce advanced digital and safety features, and offer increasingly personalized vehicles. These developments are expected to support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Industry Related Reports

Caravan And Motor Home Market: The Caravan and Motorhome Market is projected to grow from USD 63.68 billion in 2026 to USD 88.65 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for recreational travel, rising interest in outdoor and leisure activities, growing preference for flexible travel experiences, and expanding tourism and camping infrastructure.

Luxury EV Market: The Luxury EV Market is projected to grow from USD 254.08 billion in 2026 to USD 530.16 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing demand for premium electric vehicles, growing adoption of sustainable mobility, advancements in battery and vehicle technologies, expanding charging infrastructure, and rising consumer preference for high-performance and technologically advanced electric vehicles.

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