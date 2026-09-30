Dow Falls 443 Points Nasdaq Edges Higher As Oil Tops $90

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 30 (Petra) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the largest U.S. index, fell 443 points Wednesday to 50,906, a decline of 0.86%.

After Wednesday's trading, the Nasdaq Composite rose 63 points to 26,861, a gain of 0.24%.

The Standard & Poor's 500 (S&P 500) fell about 19 points to close at 7,651, a decline of 0.25%.

Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose about a dollar to reach $90.51 per barrel.

//Petra// AF