ADF Neutralize 254 Of 285 Russian Drones Launched At Ukraine During The Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Air Force's post on Telegram.

“During the day on September 30 (from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 285 strike drones (174 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones and other types of drones. According to preliminary data, during that period, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 254 UAVs (146 of them jet-powered),” the spost says.

Russia has increased its use of drones against Ukraine in September – Air Force

It is noted that on the eastern axis, Russian forces also launched a ballistic missile and several Bandrol/Dan-T-type loitering munitions. Further details are being clarified.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 10 strike drones remained in Ukrainian airspace.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, emergency power outages were introduced in parts of Kyiv city, as well as Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions due to equipment overload caused by Russian attacks.