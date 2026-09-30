Netapp Empowers Enterprises To Build Anything, Anywhere

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced new hybrid multi-cloud capabilities with autonomous controls to maximize enterprise flexibility and efficiency for any workload. Enterprises can now more easily adopt modern data strategies across on-premises and cloud environments leveraging new capabilities for consistent operations that account for sovereignty, governance, and controlled consumption.

As enterprise applications and AI workloads increasingly span on-premises environments, public clouds, sovereign regions, and emerging AI Factory architectures, organizations need more than infrastructure flexibility. They need a consistent operating model that can keep pace with machine-speed demand while meeting requirements for governance, resilience, efficiency, and jurisdictional control. Traditional manual administration, fragmented tooling, and disconnected data strategies can slow innovation, increase operational risk, and make it harder to control costs at scale.

“Your storage architecture dictates how every workload runs,” said Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Platform at NetApp.“Customers should not have to choose between the performance and control of on-premises infrastructure and the flexibility of cloud. With these new hybrid multi-cloud capabilities, NetApp is helping enterprises break down the borders between environments, operate with greater autonomy, and put efficiency, sovereignty, and control at the center of their data strategy.”

The new capabilities announced today extend the NetApp Platform with autonomous control, stronger economics, sovereignty-aware storage-as-a-service, and broader management across hybrid multi-cloud environments. Together, they help customers operate more consistently across data centers and public clouds, reduce cost exposure as data grows, and preserve control over where data, support, telemetry, and operations reside.

The new hybrid multi-cloud capabilities include:

NetApp Keystone Sovereign provides clearer regional governance and increases trust to address sovereignty expectations and customer concerns around data residency and operational access. Qualified European Economic Area customers can now use data sovereignty controls in support of their regional compliance and data residency journeys which go beyond data location to include data residency, technical, and regional considerations. NetApp Console Autonomous Operations eliminate the reactive toil of managing fragmented tools across massive hybrid fleets by replacing manual approval loops with outcome-based automation that delivers business value and runs securely in air-gapped environments. The new capabilities deliver AI-assisted autonomous operations with human oversight and provide a control plane for the NetApp Platform, helping teams predict issues, resolve incidents faster, and optimize capacity and costs through intelligent, API-first design, and agentic AI-driven orchestration. NetApp Console Fleet Management enables customers to manage their entire estate as a single entity with the confidence that they can keep environment healthy and at peak performance. The new solution delivers fleet management, observability, and AI through a second Console delivery model installed directly in the customer's environment. NetApp Console now delivers one solution with two delivery models to meet customers' needs, wherever their data lives. NetApp Console AI ChatOps Interface replaces manual workflows with secure, conversational, outcome-based automation. It reduces the burden on enterprise IT administrators who manage fragmented tools across massive hybrid fleets, without sacrificing governance or control. The conversational ChatOps interface in NetApp Console delivers autonomous storage operations, intent-based provisioning, and policy guardrails across ONTAP storage systems. It also provides AI-powered reporting, predictive analytics, and automated remediation. Operating through an open LLM gateway, customers can realize secure AI operations, leveraging their own LLM while ensuring all actions remain within defined storage classes, policies, and governance boundaries. Nutanix and NetApp are helping enterprises navigate evolving industry landscapes and maximize architectural freedom. The partnership empowers organizations to optimize their virtualized environments, protecting existing foundational investments with new levels of operational flexibility. By combining NetApp ONTAP with Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, customers will benefit from the scale, security, and agility required for virtualized workloads. This integrated capability is scheduled to be generally available this fall.

With these updates, NetApp is advancing a platform strategy built around consistent operations, governed data control, and infrastructure economics that scale with modern workloads. By unifying management across environments, enabling autonomous operations inside customer-defined guardrails, and extending as-a-service consumption to sovereignty-sensitive markets, NetApp gives enterprises the flexibility to build where they need to build while keeping data ready, protected, and under control.

“Enterprise IT leaders are under pressure to support AI-era workloads across increasingly distributed environments without compromising governance, cost control, or operational resilience,” said Dave McCarthy, Group Vice President, Cloud and Datacenters, Enterprise Infrastructure at IDC.“NetApp's hybrid multi-cloud strategy addresses that challenge by bringing together autonomous operations, consistent data services, efficiency guarantees, and sovereignty-aware consumption models on a single platform. This approach gives organizations the flexibility to run workloads where they make the most sense while maintaining the control and consistency required for mission-critical infrastructure.”

Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a commitment, obligation, guarantee, or warranty of any kind by NetApp, including about availability, functionality, pricing, or timing.

Additional Resources

New Secured Governed Intent-Based Autonomous Operations Are Yours Now Preserving Choice and Freedom for Virtualization NetApp Console: Autonomous Operations - Declare Outcomes. Automate Operations. Secure Every Action. NetApp Keystone: Storage as a Service (STaaS)

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

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NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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