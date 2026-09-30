Openai Pursues $30 Billion Round At $1.4 Trillion Arabian Post
Discussions with prospective investors remain at an early stage and terms could change, people familiar with the fundraising have said. Investor demand is driving the potential transaction as OpenAI records rapid revenue growth, while the proposed financing would provide additional capital during a longer period as a privately held company.
The targeted valuation would represent a sharp increase from the level established only six months ago. OpenAI said on March 31 that it had closed its previous funding round with $122 billion in committed capital at a post-money valuation of $852 billion, after initially announcing $110 billion of investment in February.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment