A Pattern Of Progress: Trihextm Is Reshaping Back-Of-Hand Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Paul, Minnesota, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What body part is most frequently injured on the job? It's the hands, hands down. Makes sense, considering your hands are often the first point of contact with tools, tech, tasks, equipment, obstacles, hazards and more.

The back of the hand is especially vulnerable. As compared to the palm, the back has thinner skin and a lack of natural padding, leaving a complex network of bones, blood vessels, nerves and tendons exposed to injuries like fractures, dislocations, contusions and-in the most severe cases-partial or full amputation.

While hand injuries are among the most common, they're also among the most preventable.

“30% of these injuries happen because people wear the wrong gloves. That's easy enough to address,” says Ergodyne Senior Product Manager Aaron Skemp.“But the remaining 70% happen because gloves aren't being worn at all. That's a number we simply can't live with.”

The reasons the gloves come off aren't hard to understand. Workers need protection, but they also need to grip tools, handle materials and perform tasks that demand dexterity. Traditional back-of-hand protection often relies on bulky, rigid materials that limit movement, trap heat and create painful pressure points. So it's no wonder workers remove them-often while performing the very tasks where protection matters most.

It's a problem nearly every glove manufacturer claims to have solved. Comfort. Grip. Dexterity. Protection. With everybody making the same promises, it can be difficult for workers and safety managers to separate meaningful innovation from pure marketing.

Ergodyne's new TriHex impact protection system was designed to make that difference plain to see. Its interlocking thermoplastic rubber (TPR) pattern helps deflect blows and guard against pinch injuries while flexing and breathing naturally with the hand to maintain long-term comfort and dexterity.

“It looks different and acts different because it is different,” adds Skemp.

From lightweight nitrile-coated options for wet and oily environments to gloves built for extreme cold, TriHex brings back-of-hand impact protection to a wide range of tasks and conditions. The lineup also includes three new designs made with naturally durable goatskin leather.

The ProFlex 711 Hybrid Leather Gloves combine goatskin leather and mesh for durability, flexibility and lightweight comfort without sacrificing dexterity. Strategic palm padding in high-wear areas helps reduce fatigue during extended use, while a TriHex-free index finger makes tasks like access scanner triggers and operating pneumatic tools easier. The ProFlex 711 also meets ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 level A1 cut resistance, level 4 abrasion resistance and level 3 puncture resistance.

For jobs involving very sharp or jagged materials, ProFlex 712 Cut-Resistant Leather Impact Gloves step up protection with ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 A6 cut resistance, level 5 abrasion resistance and ANSI/ISEA 138-2019 level 2 impact protection. Hybrid goatskin leather and mesh construction help workers maintain the airflow, flexibility and dexterity they need to get the job done.

Rounding out the lineup are the ProFlex 713 Goatskin Leather Cut-Resistant Impact Gloves. They deliver the same cut, abrasion and impact protection as the ProFlex 712 but with a full goatskin construction. Naturally resistant to abrasion, wind and moisture, goatskin leather stays soft through harsh conditions and won't crack or stiffen like other natural leathers.

“We design and build our gloves with one radical purpose in mind-to get worn,” says Ergodyne President Greg Schrab.“During testing, workers called TriHex 'the best impact protection' they've ever worn. That's high praise.”

But building a better glove is only part of building a better, more holistic hand protection program.

Ergodyne works with customers beyond the product itself, providing partnership, education and support to help simplify selection, improve compliance, boost cost-efficiency and deliver long-term success.

Because when it comes to protecting your workforce, it's all hands on deck.

Check out our newest ProFlex Gloves at ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A BetterplaceTM. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on:

Attachment

New ProFlex Glove Launch

CONTACT: Derek Shurson Ergodyne 8002258238...