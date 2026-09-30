Advisor To Prime Minister, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Meets Under-Secretary Of State For International Trade At Finnish Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari met on Wednesday with Under-Secretary of State for International Trade at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland HE Jarno Syrjala, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, particularly in fields of defense, security, technology, economy, and investment. They also discussed the latest regional developments as well as several topics of mutual interest.