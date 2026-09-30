Humberto Medrano

Herculite welcomes Humberto Medrano as Regional Sales Manager, bringing more than 40 years of sales experience to strengthen customer relationships.

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Herculite Products Inc., the leading innovator in High Performance and Custom Fabrics with recognized brands such as Coastline Plus and Patio 500, is pleased to announce that Humberto Medrano has been hired as Regional Sales Manager covering the Southwest to develop and grow relationships with End Product Manufacturers and related sales personnel for all Awning and Marine brands and to promote awareness, loyalty, and consumption of our industry-leading awning fabric brands through our distribution partners.Humberto holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering from DeVry University. He has more than 40 years of international and domestic sales and account management experience, including over 20 in the textile industry. He currently lives in Azusa, California, is a dad to four amazing grown children, and a grandfather to two beautiful little girls. Humberto enjoys baseball and has played and coached in his spare time; one of his children played at the college level, and the other played in the Mexican professional league.At Herculite, we are committed to delivering the highest level of service, support, and innovation in the industry. We are confident that Humberto's experience, communication skills, and customer-focused approach will make him a valuable addition to our team and enable him to contribute meaningfully to our mission.

Matthew Brommer

Herculite Products, Inc.

+1 7176830601

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Humberto Medrano joins Herculite as Southwestern Regional Sales Manager News Provided By Herculite Products, Inc. September 30, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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