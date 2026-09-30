Lithuania, Azerbaijan Discuss Regional Security Issues And Ties With EU

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kęstutis Vaškelevičius and Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, discussed issues of regional security, the strengthening of bilateral ties, and relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

According to a post on the Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan's Facebook page, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, as well as relations between the EU and Azerbaijan during Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“In the changing geopolitical and security landscape, it is important for countries that value freedom to exchange views even more actively, to understand and support one another,” the Lithuanian ambassador noted following the meeting.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania were established in 1995. The two countries are developing cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation and logistics (including the Middle Corridor), trade, digitalization, and education. In April 2026, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė visited Baku, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen their bilateral partnership. Lithuania is preparing to assume the presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027 and intends to use this period to promote dialogue between the European Union and Azerbaijan.