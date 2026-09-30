CBI Arrests Western Coalfields Limited Official In Bribery Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a Senior Overseer (Civil) of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), Umred Area, in a bribery case.

The agency registered the instant case on September 30, 2026, against the accused officer posted at Gokul Murpar Sub Area, Umred Area, WCL, on the basis of a complaint.

According to the complaint, the accused Senior Overseer (Civil) demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000, which amounted to two per cent of the total bill amount of Rs 25,35,693. The demand was made as a reward for releasing payment against the complainant's third bill related to ongoing contractual work.

The complainant had been awarded the contract by WCL for constructing two borewells and installing submersible pumps along with an internal main line and distribution pipeline to ensure drinking water supply at the rehabilitation site of Pirwa village.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on Wednesday. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. Following the successful trap operation, the Senior Overseer (Civil) was arrested by the investigating team.

The CBI said that the case highlights alleged corruption in the processing and release of payments for developmental works related to rehabilitation and basic amenities.

The work in question was meant to provide essential drinking water infrastructure at the Pirwa village rehabilitation site, underscoring the seriousness of the alleged demand for illegal gratification.

Officials said the arrested officer was taken into custody after the recovery of the bribe amount during the trap. Necessary legal formalities, including production before the competent court, are being completed as per procedure.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the investigation into the matter is continuing. Further inquiries are underway to examine the full extent of the alleged irregularities, the role of the accused, and any other possible angles related to the case.

The agency is collecting additional evidence and recording statements to take the probe to its logical conclusion.