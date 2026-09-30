Flydubai Confirms Altercation On Board Led To Diversion Of Its Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight
Flight FZ 1073, operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV), was secured by an on-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight, a flydubai spokesperson said.Recommended For You Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking
The crew diverted the aircraft and landed it at Tabuk Airport (TUU). All passengers and crew are safe and accounted for, the airline said. Two replacement aircraft were deployed and there is no impact on wider network operations, it added.
Flydubai said it has deployed two replacement aircraft to Tabuk to relieve the passengers and crew.
In an earlier statement, the carrier confirmed that the flight had“experienced an incident while en route” and said its teams were working closely with the relevant authorities.
It said further updates would be issued as confirmed details become available.No impact on wider network
The airline said the incident has no impact on other scheduled operations across the flydubai network.
The reasons and motives behind the event remain unknown and are subject to a formal investigation, the spokesperson said.
“We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts,” the airline said.
Flydubai added that its immediate priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of all passengers and crew involved, as well as supporting the official investigation.ALSO READ
- 'Incident' on board Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight; plane diverted to Saudi Arabia Emirates to restart Dubai flights after suspending operations at DXB Fuel tank fire near DXB extinguished; cooling operations underway
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment