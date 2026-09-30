Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) / Key word(s): Contract

Latvian Companies and Researchers Sign Defense Technology and Genomics Agreements as LIAA US Trade Mission Concludes

30.09.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

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RIGA, Latvia, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Latvian business trade mission to the United States organized by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) has concluded with new cooperation agreements in defense technology and genomics. Held during the working visit of President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs, the mission brought together 44 Latvian companies and organizations across four sector tracks in New York, Los Angeles and San Diego: startups, the film industry, defense and dual-use technologies, and biomedicine and pharmaceuticals.



"The United States is a strategic market for Latvia. These agreements show that our companies and researchers can compete internationally with technology, expertise and manufacturing capabilities. We now expect this cooperation to deliver projects, orders and investment," said Raivis Bremšmits, State Secretary at the Ministry of Economics. In defense and dual-use technologies, ORIGIN Robotics and Anduril signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in counter-UAS air defense for NATO's eastern flank, including technology integration, testing and demonstrations in Latvia. The Latvian delegation also met with representatives of Neros, Shield AI, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Qualcomm, Axon and Analog Devices. President Rinkēvičs discussed a potential cooperation framework between Analog Devices, SAF Tehnika and Riga Technical University. Latvian participants presented capabilities in autonomous systems, secure communications, sensors, engineering and manufacturing, as well as locally developed energy solutions that could strengthen European supply resilience. In San Diego, the National Institute for Research and Innovations signed a memorandum with Element Biosciences to explore, test and develop new genomic technologies in Latvia. Illumina signed a separate memorandum with six Latvian institutions: the National Institute for Research and Innovations, Riga East University Hospital, Pauls Stradiņš Clinical University Hospital, Children's Clinical University Hospital, Rīga Stradiņš University and the University of Latvia. The agreement provides a framework for advancing genomics, precision medicine and the use of modern biomedical technologies to improve patient outcomes. In Los Angeles, Latvian film industry representatives met with Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, Lionsgate, Blumhouse Productions, Ketchup Entertainment and Netflix. Discussions focused on filming in Latvia, international co-productions, animation, post-production and content distribution. In New York, Latvian startups met with US investors and ServiceNow representatives and presented their solutions at the 'Pitch to a President' event. "The memoranda are the mission's most visible result, but its real value will be measured by the projects, investment and exports that follow. LIAA will continue working with the participants after the mission," said Ieva Jāgere, Director General of LIAA. Participation in the trade mission was organized by LIAA under the EU co-funded program for the development of innovative entrepreneurship by small and medium-sized enterprises, supported by the European Regional Development Fund and national funding.







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