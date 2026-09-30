'Govt Should Take Responsibility': DU Students Intensify Protests Over Women's Safety

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Students from Delhi University have intensified their protests over rising cases of crime against women in the national capital, taking to the streets with posters and placards, challenging restrictions imposed on women, and demanding accountability for incidents of sexual violence.

The protests, which have gained widespread attention for their sharp slogans and wordplay, have largely brought together students from several colleges, including the Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), Kamala Nehru College, and Gargi College.

This comes after the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji's Aastha Kunj Park earlier this month. The incident has renewed long-standing concerns and anger among students over the safety of women in Delhi, particularly their freedom to move around the city without fear.

Students have also used humour, satire, and familiar Delhi expressions to voice their anger and question the prevailing conditions. Among the slogans that have gained attention is the line, "1 kachori, 2 samosa, in mardon ka kya bharosa".

The protesters have also displayed placards and raised slogans that range from sarcastic and creative to direct and confrontational, including 'My favourite season will be the fall of patriarchy' and 'Abort Patriarchy'.

A student speaking to IANS said that the protests were aimed at demanding greater responsibility from the government and the right of women to move freely and safely in public spaces.

"We want the government to take responsibility for all the rape cases. Why can't we go outside? Being able to walk safely outside is our right, and we are here to demand it," the student said.

Another protester said the students were taking to the streets because they wanted safety and questioned why women should be forced to remain indoors because of the threat of sexual violence.

"We are here out on the streets for our safety. If girls were safe here, a gang rape would not have happened in Kalkaji. Till when will we stay indoors? Why should we be confined to our homes?" the protester said.

Another student alleged that the government had failed to take concrete measures to ensure the safety of women and said the protesters wanted stronger action against those accused of sexual violence.

"The government has not done anything concrete for the safety of women. We want to be able to walk freely. We want strict action against the rapists," the student said.

What initially began as separate protests at individual women's colleges rapidly grew into a broader student-led movement across the University.

Hundreds of students gathered at the Faculty of Arts on September 28, while thousands later marched through North Campus in what has emerged as one of the largest student mobilisations on the issue of women's safety at Delhi University in recent years.