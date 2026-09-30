MP: Congress Stages Statewide Protest, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Ouster

Two days after the Congress' state leadership staged a massive protest in Bhopal demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, party workers held demonstrations at various collectorates across the state on Wednesday over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

During the protest staged by the Congress state leadership in Bhopal on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari had said that the party would intensify its agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner after two days in every district of the state and a demand for the arrest of Gyanesh Kumar.

Protests Across Districts

Following which, Congress leaders and workers staged protests at several district collectorates in the state on Wednesday, seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Allegations in Gwalior

In Gwalior, Congress MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar alleged that concerns related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the addition and deletion of voter names were not seriously considered by the Election Commission.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting this battle across the country. The Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar did not seriously consider the concerns raised regarding the SIR or the addition and deletion of voter names, despite there being two other Election Commissioners who had called for an inquiry and action on these issues. Due to this arbitrary approach, around 13.30 crore votes have been deleted in the country. This amounts to injustice, oppression and betrayal of voters, allegedly at the behest of the BJP and RSS. Gyanesh Kumar should resign,” Gurjar said.

On the Supreme Court taking cognisance of the matter, the Congress MLA said the party had faith in the judiciary and expected voters to get their right to vote.“We have faith in the judiciary. If the Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter, we expect that the people of the country would get their right to vote. If his resignation does not happen, we will continue this fight through our leader Rahul Gandhi and state Congress president Jitu Patwari,” he said.

Demands for Arrest in Indore

Similarly in Indore, Congress workers held a protest outside the district Collectorate and demanded the resignation and arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma said,“Today, not only in Indore but at all district headquarters across Madhya Pradesh, Congress workers have staged protests. Our main demand was that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should resign. We demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a case of treason against Gyanesh Kumar, who has undermined the dignity of democracy.”

He alleged that the government at the Centre was formed on the basis of the voter lists prepared under his watch. Due to the alleged irregularities in the voter-list system in several states, BJP governments were formed in several states.“I say that such a person should have been put behind bars by now,” Verma said.

Symbolic Funeral in Dewas

Meanwhile in Dewas, Congress workers took out a symbolic funeral procession carrying an effigy of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to the Collectorate to mark their protest and later burnt the effigy.

The protesters also raised slogans including“Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” and submitted a memorandum to the Collector, seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on the occasion. (ANI)

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