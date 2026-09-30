New Thriller House Of Vale: The Selection To Launch At The Del Club At Hotel Del Coronado

House of Vale: The Selection by Patrick Perrine (Perrine Publications, October 13, 2026)

House of Vale: The Selection, a conspiracy thriller by San Diego author Patrick Perrine and the first in a five-book series, publishes October 13, 2026

- Patrick Perrine, author of House of Vale: The SelectionSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perrine Publications today announced the October 13 publication of House of Vale: The Selection, the eighteenth book and first thriller from San Diego author and entrepreneur Patrick Perrine, and the first in a planned five-book series. On Sunday, October 18, The Del Club at Hotel del Coronado will host a private, invitation-only evening to launch the book, inside the hotel where one of its chapters takes place.House of Vale: The Selection follows Adrian Vale, a founder who spent twenty years learning to read every room he walked into, and never noticed the one that had been reading him since he was a boy. When a hidden, multi-generational network known only as the Trust summons him to a villa on Lake Como, it is not to include him. It is to evaluate him.The novel moves through San Diego, London, Dubai, Kerala, Lake Como and New York. But the story begins somewhere much smaller: Hutchinson, Minnesota, the town where Perrine grew up, and the seat of the Trust.In the tradition of Michael Clayton, The Firm and Robert Harris, the book trades chases and gunfire for something colder: a system whose logic almost makes sense, and what it costs to finally see it clearly."I sat down to write another business book, and the material refused the format," said Perrine. "It had to be a thriller. Nothing else would hold it. It's fiction, inspired by fragments of my real life. The doors in this book are real. The house isn't."Perrine founded his first company at 24. In the more than two decades since, he has built seven companies and worked inside the boardrooms of many others as a fractional COO and operating partner. House of Vale draws on what he saw in those rooms.House of Vale: The Selection publishes October 13, 2026 in hardcover, paperback, ebook and audiobook. All formats are available for pre-order at houseofvalebooks; the Kindle edition is also on pre-order at Amazon. Signed first-edition hardcovers and the collector's edition are available only at houseofvalebooks.Book details Title: House of Vale: The Selection (House of Vale, Book 1) Author: Patrick Perrine Publisher: Perrine Publications Publication date: October 13, 2026 Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, Ebook, Audiobook Website: houseofvalebooksABOUT Patrick PerrinePatrick Perrine is an author, entrepreneur, inventor and patent holder. He founded his first company at 24 and has since built seven, two of which were acquired. For more than a decade he has also served as a fractional COO and operating partner to founder-led businesses, brought in when a company hits growth, complexity or crisis. He is the author of seventeen books; House of Vale: The Selection is his eighteenth, his first thriller and the first of five. He grew up in Hutchinson, Minnesota, and lives in San Diego.ABOUT Perrine PublicationsPerrine Publications is an independent publishing house founded by Patrick Perrine. House of Vale is its flagship series.

Patrick Perrine

Perrine Publications

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New Thriller House of Vale: The Selection to Launch at The Del Club at Hotel del Coronado News Provided By Perrine Publications September 30, 2026, 10:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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