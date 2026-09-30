8Th Pay Commission: How Much Arrears Will You Get If New Pay Rules Start? Check Here

8th Pay Commission: The government has set up the 8th Pay Commission for central government employees. Officials finalised the Terms of Reference in November 2025. The commission now has 18 months to submit its final report

Central government employees are eagerly waiting for the 8th Pay Commission report and the new salary structure. You will likely get arrears if the government delays the rollout but implements it from a back date. Your total arrear amount will depend on your pay level, current basic pay, fitment factor, and the number of delayed months. For example, a Level-8 employee could get around Rs 17.94 lakh as arrears if the delay is 24 months and the fitment factor is 2.57. Keep in mind that these are just estimated figures right now.

The government formed the 8th Pay Commission and finalised its Terms of Reference in November 2025. The commission has an 18-month window to submit the report, which pushes the deadline to around May 2027. We cannot guarantee that the report will arrive exactly on time. The commission can always ask for an extension if needed. Experts predict the final report might drop anywhere between March and August 2027, depending on how fast the consultation process moves.

You will get the difference as arrears if the government sets a specific effective date but actually pays the increased salary a few months or years later. Three main factors will decide this amount.



The new basic pay

The final fitment factor The exact rollout date

The arrear calculation does not depend only on a simple 6-month or 24-month delay.

We calculated the estimates using the current basic pay of Rs 35,400 for Level-6 employees. The revised basic pay could hit Rs 76,110 if the fitment factor is 2.15. This means a 20-month delay could bring around Rs 8.14 lakh in arrears, while a 24-month delay could yield Rs 9.77 lakh. A 2.28 fitment factor changes the 20-month arrear to Rs 9.06 lakh and the 24-month arrear to Rs 10.87 lakh. The arrear amount can jump to Rs 11.12 lakh for 20 months and Rs 13.34 lakh for 24 months if the fitment factor is 2.57.

We looked at the current basic pay of Rs 44,900 for Level-7 employees to run the numbers. The basic pay might see a hike of Rs 51,635 if the fitment factor stays at 2.15. This calculation gives you an estimated arrear of Rs 10.33 lakh for 20 months and Rs 12.39 lakh for 24 months. A higher fitment factor of 2.57 could increase the basic pay by Rs 70,493. You could then expect around Rs 14.10 lakh for a 20-month delay and Rs 16.92 lakh for a 24-month delay.

We used the current basic pay of Rs 47,600 for Level-8 employees to find their potential arrears. The revised basic pay could reach Rs 1,02,340 under a 2.15 fitment factor. This setup might give you Rs 10.95 lakh for a 20-month delay and Rs 13.14 lakh for a 24-month delay. The numbers look even better with a 2.57 fitment factor. You could get around Rs 14.95 lakh for 20 months and a massive Rs 17.94 lakh if the delay stretches to 24 months.

You cannot calculate your final arrear amount just by looking at the basic pay. We based the previous estimates only on potential basic pay hikes. Your actual total salary and final arrears will look different in reality. Allowances like HRA will also change when your basic pay goes up. The government also links the Transport Allowance to the Dearness Allowance, which changes twice a year. You cannot calculate the arrears for all these allowances as simply as the basic pay.

Central government employees should track three main things to understand their potential arrears.

1. Your current basic pay.

2. The final fitment factor of the 8th Pay Commission.

3. The exact rollout date of the new salary.

Let us say your new basic pay goes up by Rs 20,000 and the government delays the rollout by 20 months. You will see a difference of Rs 4 lakh just in the basic pay. The final amount will also include DA and other allowances. You should treat figures like Rs 8 lakh, Rs 13 lakh, or Rs 17.94 lakh as rough estimates for now, since the commission has not finalised the new pay structure yet.