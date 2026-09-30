Freightoptics Introduces 3PL Audit, Giving Ecommerce Brands The True Cost Of Every Product They Ship

MENAFN - GetNews) AI-powered warehouse invoice audit validates every fulfillment charge against contracted rates and reveals total logistics cost at the SKU level

Weston, Florida - September 30, 2026 - FreightOptics, the AI platform for transportation spend intelligence, today highlighted FreightOptics 3PL Audit, a service built specifically to audit the charges generated inside warehouse and fulfillment operations. While most audit solutions focus on freight invoices, 3PL Audit automatically reviews warehouse and fulfillment invoices, validates each charge against contracted rates, and flags billing discrepancies before they cut into profitability.

Warehouse invoices are packed with storage fees, pick-and-pack charges, packaging costs, overpack fees, parcel rebills, and fulfillment expenses that often span multiple facilities, contracts, and billing periods. For many ecommerce brands, verifying every charge is nearly impossible, and even sophisticated operations struggle to manually review invoices across multiple providers and locations.

AI-Powered Audit Intelligence

Using advanced document processing, FreightOptics 3PL Audit reads PDF and CSV invoices, extracts billing data line by line, and compares every charge against approved rate cards and service agreements. The platform identifies rate mismatches, duplicate billings, unauthorized charge codes, inaccurate packaging charges, misapplied storage fees, and errors in minimum-charge calculations. It also uncovers historical billing errors, including on invoices that have already been paid.

Rather than spending hours sorting through spreadsheets and PDFs, supply chain and finance teams receive clear insights and a prioritized list of exceptions that need attention. The audit scales across warehouses, providers, and billing periods, and does not require a new data feed or changes to warehouse systems.

The Missing Logistics Metric: Cost Per SKU

Most companies can track transportation expenses, but few can connect warehouse operations and transportation costs to understand what it truly costs to deliver a single product. FreightOptics 3PL Audit closes that visibility gap by combining first and middle-mile transportation, warehouse and fulfillment expenses, and final-mile delivery costs into a single view.

By bringing together receiving, storage, pick-and-pack, packaging, inventory management, parcel, and freight expenses, the platform reveals the total logistics cost for each SKU. With that visibility, businesses can make better-informed decisions about inventory placement, warehouse networks, fulfillment strategies, packaging, carrier selection, and overall SKU profitability.

One Platform for Audit, Payments, and Visibility

FreightOptics 3PL Audit integrates directly with FreightOptics treasury management capabilities, allowing warehouse, parcel, and freight payments to be managed within a single ecosystem. The combination of payment automation, auditing, and cost intelligence gives organizations greater control over supply chain spend and a clearer understanding of where logistics dollars are being invested.

The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR compliant.

To learn more about FreightOptics 3PL Audit or to request a demo, visit .

About FreightOptics

FreightOptics (formerly Zero Down Supply Chain Solutions) is the AI platform that gives shippers total command of their transportation spend. By combining freight, parcel, and 3PL audits with spend intelligence and carrier contract optimization, FreightOptics helps shippers reduce costs, improve visibility, and make smarter transportation and fulfillment decisions more at .