UK AI In Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2035 24.12% CAGR Drives US$ 1.62 Billion Opportunity As Generative AI And Saas Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cut R&D costs through AI-led lead optimization, cloud/SaaS adoption and CRO partnerships while leveraging sovereign compute, grants and rich biomedical data

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United Kingdom (UK) AI in Drug Discovery Market by Application, Type of AI Technology, Drug Type, Deployment Mode, Therapeutic Area, End User and Leading Players - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom AI in drug discovery market is projected to grow from USD 0.23 billion in the current year to USD 1.62 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 24.12% during the forecast period. As the third-largest regional contributor, the UK has become one of the fastest-scaling AI drug discovery hubs, supported by AI-native biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic spinouts, and pharmaceutical partnerships across the Oxford-Cambridge-London corridor.

Market Growth Drivers and Industry Trends

Government investment, advanced research infrastructure, rising pharmaceutical R&D costs, and access to high-value biomedical data are accelerating market expansion. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology's Sovereign AI Unit, backed by up to £500 million, is providing capital and supercomputing access to AI-enabled drug discovery companies. UKRI's separate £137 million AI for Science initiative is also supporting AI-enabled drug development, molecular simulation, and university-led research.

The UK government has backed an initial cohort of Sovereign AI companies involved in drug discovery, autonomous laboratory infrastructure, and AI computing. Selected companies can access national supercomputing resources and fast-track visa support, strengthening the domestic talent and technology pipeline.

London-based Isomorphic Labs has received government-backed investment, while companies including BenevolentAI, Healx, Optibrium, Nxera Pharma, Recursion, and Sygnature Discovery continue to expand collaborations with pharmaceutical and research partners. These developments reinforce the UK's position as an independent center for AI-driven drug discovery rather than a secondary market for overseas technology providers.

Academic research from the University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, and UCL continues to support company formation, licensing agreements, and commercial platform development. Pharmaceutical companies are also adopting AI for target identification, compound screening, and lead optimization as they seek to reduce synthesis requirements, experimental workloads, development timelines, and overall R&D expenditure.

Market Challenges

Despite strong growth, fragmented data remains a significant constraint. Genomics, proteomics, clinical, and preclinical assay data are often stored in incompatible formats across NHS, academic, and commercial systems, limiting multi-omics model development. Regulatory requirements for AI-designed and AI-optimized drug candidates also continue to evolve as the MHRA develops consistent validation frameworks for progression into clinical development.

Intellectual property protection and data security present additional challenges. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutions may be reluctant to share proprietary compound libraries or clinical datasets, restricting the collaborative model training required to improve platform performance.

United Kingdom AI in Drug Discovery Market Segment Insights



Application: Lead optimization holds the largest market share, supported by demand for predictive modelling that reduces synthetic and experimental effort. Target identification and validation is expected to record the fastest CAGR as developers apply AI before committing wet-lab resources.

AI Technology: Machine learning remains the leading technology across target identification, compound screening, and lead optimization. Deep learning and generative models are expected to gain share as companies pursue de novo molecule and protein design.

Drug Type: Small molecules lead the market because of extensive historical chemical and clinical datasets. Biologics are forecast to expand more rapidly as AI adoption increases in antibody and protein engineering.

Deployment Mode: Cloud-based deployment holds the largest share by providing scalable computing without substantial upfront infrastructure investment. SaaS-based platforms are expected to grow quickly among mid-sized biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and academic institutions.

Therapeutic Area: Oncological disorders represent the largest therapeutic segment, reflecting the complexity of cancer biology and the availability of genomic and clinical data. AI adoption is also increasing across neurological, cardiovascular, infectious, immunological, and respiratory disease research. End User: Pharma and biotech companies account for the largest share due to their proprietary datasets, financial capacity, and broad discovery pipelines. Contract research organizations are expected to achieve the fastest growth as pharmaceutical companies outsource specialized AI-enabled discovery activities.

Recent Investment and Collaboration Activity



The UK government's Sovereign AI Fund backed Isomorphic Labs as part of broader investment in domestic AI drug design capabilities.

The Sovereign AI Fund opened an initial grant window focused on high-value AI datasets and autonomous laboratory infrastructure, with drug discovery identified as a priority area.

DaltonTx launched its agentic AI-enabled Dalton platform and partnered with Nottingham-based Sygnature Discovery to evaluate its use in a legacy oncology programme.

Cambridge-based Nxera Pharma joined OpenFold to strengthen its GPCR-focused discovery capabilities and benchmark structural prediction models. UKRI's £137 million AI for Science initiative is supporting AI-enabled drug discovery, molecular simulation, and sovereign computing access for research groups at Oxford and Cambridge.

Competitive Landscape

Companies profiled in the United Kingdom AI in drug discovery market include BenevolentAI, Healx, Isomorphic Labs, Nxera Pharma, Optibrium, Recursion's Oxford Research Hub, formerly Exscientia, and Sygnature Discovery. The competitive assessment evaluates company size, headquarters, technology focus, commercial initiatives, platform capabilities, funding, and pharmaceutical partnership activity.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the market by application, including target identification / validation, hit generation / lead identification, and lead optimization. Technology coverage includes machine learning, molecular modelling and simulation, deep learning, omics integration, generative models, structure-based drug design, and other technologies.

Additional segmentation covers small molecules and biologics; cloud-based, on-premises, and SaaS-based deployment; major therapeutic areas; and end users comprising pharma and biotech companies, contract research organizations, and research and academic institutions.

Research Coverage and Strategic Value

The study provides UK-specific market sizing, opportunity analysis, company profiles, developer landscape assessment, partnership analysis, and evaluation of government policy. It also examines the Sovereign AI Unit, AI for Science initiative, MHRA regulatory developments, competitive forces, growth drivers, market restraints, and commercialization opportunities.

Forecasts are developed through top-down and bottom-up triangulation and cross-validated using company-level information. Primary research includes insights from senior commercial and technical leaders across UK AI drug discovery companies. The analysis is designed to support investors, pharmaceutical companies, platform developers, contract research organizations, distributors, and channel partners evaluating market-entry, partnership, portfolio, and funding decisions.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the UK AI in drug discovery market develop through 2035?

Which applications, technologies, drug types, and therapeutic areas offer the strongest growth potential?

Which UK-based companies have the most competitive platforms and partnership pipelines?

How is Sovereign AI funding influencing infrastructure access and competitive positioning?

How could MHRA regulatory timelines affect AI-derived drug candidate commercialization? Which end-user segments provide the strongest near-term revenue and long-term growth opportunities?

Additional Report Benefits



Complementary PPT insights pack

Complementary Excel data packs for all analytical modules

15% free content customization

Detailed report walkthrough with the research team Free updated report when the purchased edition is 6-12 months old or older

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



BenevolentAI

Certara

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals

CytoReason

Deargen

Deep Genomics

Genialis

Healx

Insilico Medicine

Iktos

Isomorphic Labs

Nxera Pharma

Optibrium

Recursion

Sygnature Discovery XtalPi

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900