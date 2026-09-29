Responsible AI Finalist Tackles Australia's Invisible Skills Problem

Australian technology company SkillsAware has been named a finalist for Best Application of Responsible AI in the 2026 Australian AI Awards.

SkillsAware - Human-Centred AI-Powered Skills Recognition

Australian technology company SkillsAware has been named a finalist for Best Application of Responsible AI in the 2026 Australian AI Awards.

- Yasmin King, SkillsAware Director and Co-Founder

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian technology company SkillsAware has been named a finalist for Best Application of Responsible AI in the 2026 Australian AI Awards.

The recognition comes as Australia faces two related challenges: making better use of skills people already have and helping workers develop the new skills they will need as jobs change.

The Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) has found Australia is failing to make the best use of migrants' skills, identifying poor recognition of qualifications as one barrier to better employment outcomes. Jobs and Skills Australia also points to changing skill demands driven by technology, including growing demand for digital literacy and human skills as generative AI changes work.

For both challenges, the starting question is the same: what can someone already do?

SkillsAware starts with evidence supplied by the individual from work, education and life. AI helps organise and map that evidence against recognised standards and frameworks, creating an evidence-based skills profile. The relevant employer, education provider or assessor still makes the recognition, employment, assessment or upskilling decision.

A user-centric and user-driven model properly positions the use of AI as an enabling and productivity service that provides users with greater insights into their skills. 80% of surveyed SkillsAware users report increased confidence in expressing their skills, reflecting both organisational and individual benefits.

SkillsAware Director and Co-Founder Yasmin King said skilled migrants were a clear example of why better skills visibility matters.“Someone arriving in Australia doesn't leave their skills at the border. The challenge is making their experience visible in a form that employers, educators and assessors can understand and use.”

But the same issue applies as existing workers need to adapt and upskill.“Before we train someone, we should understand what they can already do. If we can see their existing capability and identify the real gaps, we have a much better basis for deciding what they actually need to learn.”

King views this separation between analysis and decision-making as fundamental to SkillsAware's approach to responsible AI:“AI can analyse and map large amounts of evidence much more efficiently. But it shouldn't decide whether someone is competent. It helps make the evidence visible. People and the relevant organisations still make the decisions.”

SkillsAware is ISO 27001 certified, supporting its approach to information security when handling individuals' skills evidence. SkillsAware has recently released its third major update, including enhanced AI evidence reasoning, third-party evidence endorsement, skills gap analysis and more flexible reporting.

The Australian AI Awards are presented by AI Daily, a Momentum Media brand. Winners will be announced in Sydney on 30 October 2026. This recognition marks the latest milestone in SkillsAware's national and international momentum, following finalist honors in the 2026 HR Innovation Awards and the 2026 EdTech Cool Tool Awards.

Kristine Chompff

SkillsAware

+61 409 598 408

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Responsible AI Finalist tackles Australia's invisible skills problem News Provided By Edalex September 29, 2026, 05:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.