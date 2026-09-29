Logistics Plus India Wins 4PL Excellence Award Managing Director Manish Malik Named Logistics Icon Of The Decade

LP India CargoNXT Awards 2026

Double honor at the CargoNXT Logistics and SCM Summit 2026 recognizes Logistics Plus India's integrated supply chain capabilities.

- Manish MalikERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, announced that its India operation, Logistics Plus India (formerly EVO Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd., now operating as Logistics Plus Private Limited), was honored with the Excellence in 4PL & Integrated Logistics Services award at the CargoNXT Logistics and SCM Summit 2026, held on August 27 at the Radisson Blu Plaza, Delhi Airport, in Gurugram, India.Adding to the milestone, Logistics Plus India Managing Director Manish Malik was individually recognized with the“Logistics Icon of the Decade” award at the same event - a tribute to the leadership and vision that has shaped Logistics Plus India into the organization it is today. Both awards were presented in the presence of Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago, AVSM, YSM, SM (Retd.), Senior Advisor to the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Advisor to India's Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, whose presence lent added prestige to the occasion.The Excellence in 4PL & Integrated Logistics Services award recognizes Logistics Plus India's end-to-end supply chain capabilities - from freight forwarding and warehousing to project logistics and technology-driven visibility - and the high standards of service delivery the team brings to every client engagement across the region.“This recognition belongs to our entire Logistics Plus India team,” said Malik.“Every day, our people bring a Passion for Excellence to solving our customers' toughest supply chain challenges, and it's incredibly rewarding to see that work recognized on this stage. I'm proud of how far we've come, and even more excited about where we're headed as Logistics Plus.”“It was an honor to accept these recognitions in the presence of Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago, AVSM, YSM, SM (Retd.),” Malik added.“His presence, alongside so many respected leaders in Indian logistics, made this milestone even more meaningful for our team.”The awards were announced alongside Logistics Plus India's completed transition from EVO Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. to Logistics Plus Private Limited, aligning the India entity's legal name with the global Logistics Plusbrand it has represented in the market.To learn more about Logistics Plus India and its 4PL and integrated logistics solutions, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" logisticsplu.About CargoNXTCargoNXT is a premier conference and recognition platform dedicated to India's cargo and logistics industry. Through its Recognitions program and summit series, CargoNXT provides a stage to honor and celebrate the outstanding contributions of professionals and organizations across the sector - highlighting the individuals and companies driving innovation and excellence, honoring groundbreaking work that shapes the future of the cargo industry, and showcasing success stories that inspire the next generation of supply chain leaders. Learn more at cargonxt.About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plusdelivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's nearly 2,000 employees bring its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM recognized as a Great Place to Workand a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.

Scott Frederick

Logistics Plus, Inc.

+18665647587 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Logistics Plus India Wins 4PL Excellence Award; Managing Director Manish Malik Named Logistics Icon of the Decade News Provided By Logistics Plus, Inc. September 29, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.