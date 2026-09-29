Humid Air Mass Brings Cooler Weather Tuesday, Chance Of Rain In North

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 29 (Petra) -- A mild, humid air mass is bringing cooler conditions across the country on Tuesday, with temperatures falling 3–4 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages and light rain possible in the far north, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Pleasant weather will prevail across most regions during the day, accompanied by clouds at varying altitudes, particularly over northern and central areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will remain relatively hot.

Light showers are possible in the far north during the morning, while moderate westerly winds are expected to become active at times, raising dust across parts of the Badia.

Daytime temperatures will reach 26 C in East Amman and across the plains and 24 C in West Amman, dropping to 22 C in the northern highlands and 23 C in the Sharah highlands.

The Badia will record a high of 31 C, compared with 34 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 36 C in the southern Jordan Valley and Aqaba, and 35 C at the Dead Sea.

The cooler spell will continue on Wednesday, with pleasant conditions across most regions and low clouds appearing during the day. Northwesterly winds will be moderate and occasionally active.

Temperatures are forecast to edge slightly lower on Thursday, while pleasant conditions continue across most of the country. Clouds at varying altitudes are expected, with relatively hot weather persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Little change is expected on Friday, although winds will shift southwesterly to westerly and become active at times.

//Petra// RZ