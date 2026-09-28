Ignite GP Scores Double Victory And Bambino & E10 Podiums On Debut Weekend Under New Name

Ignite GP - UAE karting team

Ignite GP launches its new era with Mini Max and Micro Max victories and Bambino and E10 podiums at the Rotax UAE Al Ain Invitational.

- Forbes NicolDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ignite GP, the UAE specialist junior karting and driver-development team formerly known as Synergy UAE, claimed two victories and four podium finishes across four categories at the Rotax UAE Al Ain Invitational at Al Ain Raceway on Sunday 27 September, marking its first race weekend under the new name.Albi Jay Stubbs won Mini Max and Jenson Kelly took victory in Micro Max, while six-year-old August Southall secured P2 in Bambino. Ten-year-old Alexander Freienstein completed the team's results with P3 in E10 Electric, giving Ignite GP a podium finish in every category in which it competed.The results provided an immediate statement for Ignite GP following the team's rebrand from Synergy UAE earlier this month.Racing previously as Synergy UAE, the team established a strong reputation in UAE junior karting and won the 2025/26 IAME UAE Bambino Championship with Mark Ristic. Ignite GP is now expanding that foundation into a broader driver-development programme designed to support young racers from their first experience in a kart through academy coaching, championship racing and international competition.“Taking P1 in both Micro and Mini, alongside P2 in Bambino and P3 in E10 Electric, is a fantastic way to begin this next chapter for the team.“Synergy UAE established a formidable reputation for developing young drivers, particularly within Bambino racing. Ignite GP represents the next stage of that journey - expanding the coaching, technology, racing and international programmes surrounding our drivers.“To achieve podium finishes across four different categories on our first weekend as Ignite GP demonstrates exactly what we want the team to become: a complete driver-development programme capable of supporting young talent from their very first laps through each stage of their racing journey.“I'm incredibly proud of the drivers, mechanics, coaches and everyone behind the scenes. This is only the beginning for Ignite GP.”- Forbes Nicol, Team Principal, Ignite GPThe Al Ain weekend also highlighted the technical work behind the results, with the team adapting its karts throughout practice and racing as track and grip conditions developed.“Every circuit asks something different of a kart. Al Ain has its own layout, grip and conditions, and a setup that works at the Kartdrome won't automatically work here.“Across the weekend we kept refining carburation, tyre pressures and chassis balance session by session, working from what the drivers told us and what we saw on track. By the finals, the karts were where they needed to be - and the drivers did the rest.”- Lui Dailo, Lead Mechanic, Ignite GPBuilding a UAE pathway to international motorsportIgnite GP's longer-term ambition is to help establish the UAE as a recognised centre for junior driver development and an international destination for young racers pursuing a pathway towards professional motorsport.The UAE already has many of the foundations required: year-round racing, established karting championships, world-class circuits, Formula 4 competition and the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.Ignite GP's development model centres on a complete pathway beginning with a child's first karting experience and progressing through Bambino, Micro, Mini, Junior and Senior competition, with the longer-term opportunity to progress towards single-seater racing.Driver development is supported by structured coaching, onboard video and telemetry, enabling the team to measure progress over time and identify areas for improvement beyond individual race results.The programme also aims to prepare UAE-based drivers for European and international karting competition, while developing the Emirates as a winter training destination for young racers from the UK, Europe, GCC and Asia seeking additional track time during their domestic off-season.The objective is to give young drivers the opportunity to start, develop and progress within the UAE, while attracting international talent to the country for high-quality coaching, testing and racing.Ignite GP currently supports Bambino, Micro, Mini and Junior drivers at leading UAE circuits including Dubai Kartdrome, Al Forsan and Yas Marina, and offers first-drive sessions and academy coaching for children from five years old.Results - Rotax UAE Al Ain InvitationalAl Ain Raceway - 27 September 2026Mini Max - 1st: Albi Jay StubbsMicro Max - 1st: Jenson KellyBambino - 2nd: August Southall, 6E10 Electric -3rd: Alexander Freienstein, 10ENDS

Forbes Nicol

Ignite GP

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Ignite GP scores Double victory and Bambino & E10 podiums on debut weekend under new name News Provided By Ignite GP September 28, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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